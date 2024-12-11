Sen. Susan Collins met for an hour Wednesday with Pete Hegseth and said she pressed President-elect Trump’s choice to be the next Pentagon chief about allegations of mistreating women and heavy drinking.

The allegations against Hegseth emerged after Trump announced his intent to nominate the former Fox News host and have prompted concerns among some senators about his fitness to serve.

Hegseth has been meeting with key senators who could be influential voices or swing votes on his nomination. Republicans can only afford to lose three votes in the Senate and still have enough support to be confirmed, so all eyes are on Collins and a few other moderates who aren’t necessarily Trump loyalists.

Collins told reporters outside of her office after the meeting that she had a “good, substantive conversation” that touched on a wide range of topics, including military procurements, the role of women in the military, sexual assault in the military and the allegations made against Hegseth, according to a video of her comments posted to X.

“I pressed him on both his position on military issues as well as the allegations against him,” Collins said. “I don’t think there was anything we did not cover.”

Collins said she has not made a final decision about whether to support Hegseth.

“I obviously always wait until we have an FBI background check, and one is underway in the case of Mr. Hegseth,” Collin said. “And I wait to see the committee hearing before reaching a final decision.”

Hegseth told reporters that he had a great meeting with Maine’s senior senator, saying they discussed the importance of ensuring that “this Pentagon is focused on war-fighting and lethality” and that soldiers “get what they need,” according to a video posted by Forbes on YouTube.

“I’m certainly not going to assume anything about where the senator stands,” Hegseth said. “This is a process we respect and appreciate. We hope that in time when we get through that committee to the floor that we can earn her support. It’s about earning that support in this process through ongoing conversations.”

Collins was one of the Republican senators to express strong reservations about another Trump cabinet pick who later dropped out. She said she was shocked when Trump announced Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as his pick for attorney general.

Gaetz had been investigated for illicit drug use and inappropriate relationships with young women. Gaetz resigned from Congress and withdrew his name from consideration, effectively preventing the public release of a House ethics report and public questioning over the allegations.

But Collins has kept her powder dry on other controversial nominations, including Hegseth. But she has stressed the importance of fully vetting each nominee with background checks and public hearings, which is part of the Senate’s constitutional to advice and consent.

In addition to Hegseth, those nominations include vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary; former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has been accused by Democrats of repeating Russian propaganda and 2017 statements of support for Syria’s Assad regime recently toppled by rebels, has director of national intelligence; and Kash Patel, who has expressed support for prosecuting Trump’s domestic opponents, as FBI director.

Trump announced on Nov. 23 that he plans to nominate Hegseth, a veteran of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, as his defense secretary. Following that announcement, reports emerged about Hegseth’s alleged mistreatment of women and heavy drinking.

Hegseth was accused of raping a woman in 2017 at a Republican women’s conference in California. Hegseth said the encounter was consensual, fully investigated and resulted in no charges being filed, though he did reach a settlement with his accuser.

The New York Times reported that Hegseth’s own mother sent him an email in 2018, criticizing his treatment of women, as he was going through his second divorce. Hegseth got a divorce with his second wife, with whom he has three kids, after an affair with a Fox News coworker who got pregnant and to whom he’s now married.

Hegseth’s mother has since disavowed those statements and has defended her son.

Hegseth’s former colleagues have reportedly expressed concerns about his drinking habits, questioning whether he will be able to serve in an around-the-clock capacity in a role where decisions can have global consequences. Hegseth has said he will quit drinking if confirmed.

Hegseth’s nomination appeared to be in jeopardy, as Trump remained silent and some Senate Republicans expressed concerns about the allegations. But Trump has since reaffirmed his support for Hegseth, and his supporters have mounted a public pressure campaign on wavering senators, threatening to primary any Republican senator to who votes against any of Trump’s nominations.

Even Sen. Joni Ernst, a retired lieutenant colonel with the Iowa National Guard and sexual assault survivor, has set aside her concerns and announced this week that she plans to support his nomination.

But even faithful Trump supporters are nervous about challenging Collins in a primary.

A discussion on X, formerly Twitter, about calls by some critics for Republican primaries against Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, is filled with doubts that any other Republican besides Collins could win one of Maine’s two Senate seats.

Collins, who is the only Republican from New England in Congress, is planning to seek reelection in 2026.

With Republicans in control of the Senate, she will chair the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, where she will play a key role in negotiating spending priorities of the incoming Trump administration, including earmarks for projects here in Maine.

This story will be updated.

