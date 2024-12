Cape Community Arena Group is hosting a Skate with Santa & Friends event on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the outdoor rink at Gull Crest.

Attendees can skate with Santa and his elves and take part in on- and off-ice activities.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to givebutter.com/CCA-Santa-Skate24. For more information on the Cape Community Arena Group, go to capearena.org.