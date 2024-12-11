SKOWHEGAN — A 31-year-old woman was injured Wednesday morning when a town plow truck struck her while she was walking in the road, police said.

Sierra Trabue was walking north in a southbound traffic lane of Madison Avenue around 6:30 a.m., when a Skowhegan Highway Department truck heading south clipped her with the edge of a plow attached to its side, Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said. Madison Avenue is also known as U.S. Route 201.

The driver of the truck, identified as Skowhegan Highway Department employee Anthony Sy, 39, was not plowing at the time, Bucknam said.

Trabue was taken to a hospital for treatment of a suspected broken arm and trauma to her forehead, Bucknam said.

Trabue was wearing dark-colored clothing while walking the road, Bucknam said. Sunrise on Wednesday was just after 7 a.m., about half an hour after the incident.

The sidewalk near 156 Madison Ave., which Bucknam said is near where the crash occurred, was mostly clear with a light dusting of snow when Trabue was injured, Bucknam said.

Advertisement

Around 10:30 a.m., as freezing drizzle shifted to heavier rain in Skowhegan, the sidewalk in that area appeared mostly clear, except for a small layer of gray slush. Farther south, heading toward downtown, the sidewalk was covered with larger banks of slush.

Bucknam said police believe other people had been using the sidewalk in the area before Trabue was hit because there were footprints in the snow.

“It was an absolutely unfortunate accident that could’ve been avoided,” Bucknam said in a phone call, adding that he was glad it was not worse.

The crash came after town elected officials responded at Tuesday’s select board meeting to complaints that sidewalks in town were not properly cleared following recent winter storms that have dumped several inches of snow in Skowhegan.

Selectman Paul York, chairman of the board, said at the meeting that both of the town’s sidewalk plowing machines had been out of service due to maintenance issues.

One has had issues for months, while the other, which is newer, was repaired under warranty and then broke down again recently, York said.

Advertisement

“I have stayed in daily contact with the road commissioner,” York said. “He’s just as frustrated as everybody else, but he’s doing everything in his power to make all this happen.”

Road Commissioner Jason Finley, an elected town official, looked at other options such as leasing another piece of equipment, but was unsuccessful, York said. A Madison resident contacted the town offering to lend a machine, York said, but by that point, one of the Highway Department’s machines had been repaired.

At Tuesday’s meeting, York urged people to be patient as town officials work through the challenges.

“We certainly do not discourage people from calling if they feel there’s an issue,” York said. “But people just need to learn to be civil.”

Skowhegan has 24 miles of sidewalks, according to information on the town’s website. After winter storms, the Highway Department focuses first on clearing sidewalks in the downtown area and in school zones. Clearing all town sidewalks after a snowstorm typically takes a few days, the department says.

Copy the Story Link