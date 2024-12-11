A wind and rain storm increasing in intensity throughout the day could cause flooding and power outages.

Periods of freezing rain Wednesday morning will give way to a widespread soaking rain that will last through the night, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. Southerly winds along the coast are expected to gust to 60 mph, creating the likelihood of widespread power outages.

The weather service said that while heavy rain and strong winds are expected, they will not have as big an impact as the storm on Dec. 18-19, 2023, because winds will be focused on the midcoast and not penetrate as far inland. There also is abundant capacity in rivers and reservoirs for runoff plus less snow melt in the mountains and less severe river rises than last year, the weather service said.

Many areas could see 2 to 3 inches of rain, with close to 4 inches possible. That could result in flash flooding with sharp rises in area streams, minor to moderate river flooding and localized ice jam flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday over much of central Maine, including Kennebec, Somerset and Androscoggin counties. But forecasters say this storm will be less powerful than last December’s, and the state’s recent dry spell means much of the rain will be absorbed into the ground.

The weather service has also issued a high wind warning for Waldo, Lincoln, Knox and Sagadahoc counties, where south winds of 30 to 35 mph with 60 mph gusts are expected. That warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Significant power outages are expected,” the weather service warned. “Inflatable decorations could be damaged or blown away. Travel will be difficult, especially high profile vehicles.”

Central Maine Power Co. reported 100 customers were without power at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday because of localized outages in Yarmouth, Wells and Belmont.

The speed limit on the Maine Turnpike was reduced to 45 mph overnight because of freezing rain.

There were no delays or cancelations Wednesday morning at the Portland International Jetport.

A handful of school districts, primarily in central Maine, canceled school for the day, while others called for a two-hour delay.

Wednesday also will bring unseasonably warm temperatures to much of Maine, the weather service said. Portland, Bangor and Augusta are each expected to see highs near 54 degrees, Camden a high near 51 and Rangeley a high near 46. Things are forecast to cool slightly Thursday, but temperatures will likely stay above freezing, with highs in the 30s and 40s statewide.

Along the coast and just inland, damaging winds are possible with downed trees and power lines. There is a significant risk of power outages in those areas, the weather service said. The foothills and western mountains have a limited risk of outages.

Workers from CMP are preparing for possible outages throughout the state, spokesperson Jon Breed said in a phone call Tuesday. He said strong winds from the south could blow over trees, which are accustomed to withstanding gusts from nor’easters.

“What’s significant about this particular storm are the southerly winds,” Breed said. “When you have these changing wind directions pushing on the weaker sides, they uproot.”

Officials are keeping an eye on the Kennebec River, which can flood with substantial rainfall in a short period. Augusta City Manager Jared Mills said in his weekly update to city councilors that most of the reservoirs that feed into the river are currently low enough that they should be able to handle additional runoff.

