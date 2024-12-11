The Studio Theatre of Bath will perform its third show of the year, the 11th annual Twisted Christmas, at Long Reach Catering at Bath Golf Club at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.

“The beauty of Twisted Christmas is that it’s a lot of improv and a lot of audience participation,” said Tamara Lily, former president of Studio Theatre of Bath, who has been involved with Twisted Christmas since it began. The adults-only holiday comedy show doubles as a fundraiser for the theater. The show is partially scripted, with a twist on traditional themes but relies primarily on improv as the audience gets more involved.

Some audience members receive small instruments and children’s toys to play with when they hear a certain word throughout the night. The cast entertains the audience, immersing them in the process. Lily recognizes many regular audience members returning to Twisted Christmas by asking for a show of hands from people who have attended a previous show.

Twisted Christmas will see another stand-up comedy show with Dawn Bach for about 10 minutes this year. The improv is being performed by a mixed group, with some members of the Midcoast comedy improv troupe called The Doppelbloopers.

“We do come with a plan, but it’s a little bit loose,” Lily said.

The Studio Theatre of Bath theatre group operates on volunteer support with set designs, dance choreography, and production.

Advertisement

“As a community theatre, we do shows as we’re able,” Coffey said. “We are not like Maine State Music Theatre, which has an extremely high budget and the ability to announce a season.”

Studio Theatre of Bath has still been recovering from the COVID-19 disruptions. Its goal is to perform three to four shows per year, relying on performers in the area to put together smaller productions with niche roles that are not concerned with turning a profit, Coffey said. The nonprofit community theatre is more concerned with creating art, challenging the performers, and allowing people to participate in the performance arts community.

On a personal level, Coffey found a way to express himself through the arts, which helped him grow and develop as a person. Coffey joined the board of the Studio Theatre of Bath before COVID-19 and has about 10 years of experience with theater performances at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

“The arts are a place for people to express themselves in ways they might not get the chance to elsewhere,” Coffey said.

All the proceeds from the Twisted Christmas performance go to help fund Studio Theatre of Bath productions.

Copy the Story Link