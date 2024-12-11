Marina Bassett completed a hat trick with an unassisted goal with 1:08 remaining as Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete earned a 3-2 win over Cheverus/Windham/Medomak in a girls’ hockey game Wednesday at Troubh Ice Arena.

Bassett’s third goal came just 1:02 after Caroline Rousseau’s second goal of the game for Cheverus (3-1-1) made it 2-2.

Mya Clark made 14 saves for the Portland co-op (4-1). Cheverus goalie Ellie Skolnekovich stopped 15 shots.

