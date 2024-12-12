Art of Belonging is a fundraiser so fully aligned with Port Resources’ mission of inclusiveness that raising money is just icing on the cake.

The first week of December, Port Resources—a nonprofit that serves adults with development disabilities, autism and behavioral health challenges—hosted its second annual art show showcasing the work of its clients and staff alongside that of professional artists.

“It is a blended show in that everyone is welcome,” said Katrina Bull, a Port Resources manager who runs an art group for clients. “It is also a blended show in that the professional and amateur art is mixed.”

Bull, a painter from a family of artists, contributed five paintings, as did each of her parents, watercolor artists Jan and Linda Van Tassell, and her sister-in-law Nancy Gereau Van Tassell. The next generation—Bull’s daughter Cassaundra Bull and nephew Joel Van Tassell—each contributed photographic art.

“The whole family helps with this,” Bull said. “And my mother is tied to the Art Guild of the Kennebunks and Maine Women in the Arts, who are collaborators.”

Another lucky connection is that Port Resources’ neighbor on Gannett Drive is Barridoff Galleries, which has donated the space both years. After four days of viewing and sales in the gallery as well as online, Art of Belonging concluded with a closing reception on Dec. 5. Between the sale of more than 60 works of art and the support of 10 sponsors (led by Healey & Associates), the event raised $15,000 for Port Resources’ Community Integration Fund.

Advertisement

“We’re raising money for community integration so our clients can do fun stuff like movies, bowling, going out to eat or going to sports games,” said Program Coordinator Kaleigh Swasey.

At the same time, Art of Belonging gives client artists another exciting experience: seeing their work displayed professionally and purchased. The artists can choose to receive up to half the asking price on each piece, with the other half going to the Community Integration Fund. Eighteen client artists participated, and every one of them sold at least one piece of art.

All artists were also featured in a glossy show program. In her bio, client artist Basia Fisher of Portland said, “Art is my way of expressing myself and destress.”

In Cumberland and York counties, Port Resources serves about 200 adults, including 80 who are in residential programs.

“Our vision is simple but powerful,” said board president Lydia Wagner of Portland. “We believe in a community where every individual is valued, accepted and empowered to reach their fullest potential.”

Amy Paradysz is a freelance writer and photographer based in Scarborough. She can be reached at amyparadysz@gmail.com.

Copy the Story Link