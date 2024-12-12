A Biddeford police sergeant died after crashing into the rear of a box truck on the Piscataqua River Bridge early Thursday morning.

Maine State Police said Jacob Wolterbeek, 41, of Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene while driving home at the end of his shift.

Wolterbeek was a husband and father of three young children. He served in the Biddeford Police Department for 18 years, according to a statement by Chief JoAnne Fisk.

“Sergeant Wolterbeek was a respected member of the Biddeford Police Department and a valued city employee,” Fisk said. “In this time of sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with Sergeant Wolterbeek’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

Fisk said details about services to honor Wolterbeek will be shared as soon as they are available.

Law enforcement throughout the state participated in a procession Thursday morning between Ogunquit and Augusta to bring Wolterbeek’s body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, state police confirmed.

Southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike were closed for hours after the crash on the border between Maine and New Hampshire. State police said the box truck was stopped in traffic when a Toyota Camry driven by Wolterbeek hit the rear, around 1:14 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Maine State Police.

This story will be updated.

