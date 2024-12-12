For the first time since the 2014-15 season, the Bowdoin women’s ice hockey team is ranked in the USCHO.com weekly poll.

The No. 14 Polar Bears are 8-0-0 after Tuesday’s shutout win over USM (5-5-2), and have yet to allow a goal in nonconference play. Ava Provenzo notched a hat trick, and Gia Massari and Meghan Britt each added goals in the 5-0 victory. Sally Solotaroff-Webber saved 11 shots for Bowdoin. Haley McKim saved 45 shots for USM.

Bowdoin’s next game will be on Jan. 3 when it hosts Suffolk (5-6).

Men’s ice hockey

Sophomore defenseman Jack Barbro was named the NESCAC’s men’s ice hockey player of the week after scoring a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Connecticut College on Dec. 6 and a 4-3 comeback win over Tufts on Dec. 7.

Bowdoin enters the winter break at 5-3-0 and returns to the ice on Dec. 30 in Michigan to take on No. 5 Aurora University (8-2-0).

Women’s basketball

With an 80-52 win over Husson on Tuesday, the Polar Bears remain undefeated at 7-0. Junior guard Carly Davey led Bowdoin with 21 points, going a perfect 5-for-5 on 3-pointers. Sophomore forward Abbie Quinn added 12 points, five rebounds and six assists. Lauren Cook led the Eagles with 11 points.

The Polar Bears are ranked fifth in the d3hoops.com national poll. Thursday night’s road game at Salem State University (4-5) will be Bowdoin’s last game until Dec. 29.

Swimming and diving

Freshman Natalie Garre was named the NESCAC women’s swimming and diving performer of the week, after ending the Maine State Championships with two NCAA A-Cuts in the 500 freestyle (4:48.54), the 1650 freestyle (16:31.90) and three individual victories in the 400 IM, 200 free and 200 IM.

Two Midcoast high school swimmers were also named to the NESCAC weekly honor roll for their performances at the Maine State Championships, Brunswick’s Sarah Palmer and Morse’s Eliza Marco.

Palmer, a sophomore at Bates, won the 100 and 200 breaststroke, the latter of which tied a school record and made the NCAA B-Cut. Marco, a freshman at Colby, helped the Mules win their first state championship with six first-place finishes, four school records and two NCAA B-Cut performances.

