The Buxton Recreation Department is planning some outdoor winter adventures for Grades 3, 4 and 5.

The program is set for Thursdays Jan. 16 through Feb. 23 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road. It will provide introductions to several winter activities liker snowshoeing, camping, first aid, outdoor cooking and more.

The cost is $45 for residents and $48 for non-residents.

For more information or to register, visit buxtonme.myrec.com or call the Recreation Department at 929-8381.

Planning Board

meeting canceled

The Planning Board meeting scheduled for Dec. 9 was canceled due to a quorum issue, according to the town’s website.

It was to hear an application for conditional use proposed by Mpila Sansi Arnaldo and Archelon Samba, Group of Intercession International Church, 1301 Long Plains Road on Tax Map 6 and Lot 46.

