BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Jeff Mitchell (fifth year, 35-36 overall record)

2023-24 record: 6-13 (Lost, 73-51, to Mountain Valley in Class B South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Eli Smith (Senior), Tim Fredericks (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “We’re pretty young this year. We’re starting a senior, a junior, two sophomores and a freshman. We have players with high basketball IQs. Year-round players who are working hard. We hope to bust through the learning curve. The rate of change and learning new content in practice has been very good. Being able to do it in a close game is what we’ll have to figure out. It’s not about where we start, but where we finish. These young kids have high ceilings.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth got into the playoffs a year ago, extending its postseason streak to 26. This year’s team, despite its youth, will make a run at the tournament as well and could be a dangerous foe by the time it rolls around.

Smith is the point guard and captain. He’ll set up the offense and look to score as well. He scored 14 points in a season-opening 49-38 setback to Lake Region and had 15 points in Wednesday’s 71-49 loss at Yarmouth. Fredericks, a top defender, also has experience. He’ll be at forward. He had 13 points versus the Clippers. Sophomore guard Owen Beaureguard, who scored 11 points in each of the first two contests, sophomore Josh Rosen and senior Henry Moore will contribute in the backcourt. Junior center Sam Rosu-Myles stands 6-foot-5 and could be a force inside. Freshmen forwards Finn Connolly and Carter Mitchell (6-3) will help the Capers on the defensive end and on the glass.

Cape Elizabeth is going to be gritty and tenacious and will be a team that no one wants to face. Now or in February. This group is going to look very different by season’s end and the pieces will be in place for a memorable finish to the year.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Chris Casterella (18th year)

2023-24 record: 0-18 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Mei Martinez (Senior), Genevieve Carignan (Junior), Finley DiGiovanni (Sophomore), Kelsie Law (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “Last year was beneficial for the kids who were out there. They’re great and working hard. The goal is to be competitive, be in games and get some wins. We need to develop some scoring. As the season goes on, we want to add more to our toolbox. We’re moving in the right direction.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth took its lumps a year ago, but this season, the Capers are better equipped to compete. There’s a youth movement occurring in the program that will pay dividends down the road. Perhaps even this winter.

Martinez, a captain, will play point guard. Carignan, another captain, is a shooting guard, along with DiGiovanni. Sophomore Lila Gutner is a newcomer to watch in the backcourt. Law returns at forward. She’s joined by sophomore Grace Hankes and freshmen Cami Johnson and 5-11 Lila Rosu-Myles, who debuted with a fabulous 13-point, 16-rebound, six-block, three-steal performance in a season-opening 46-33 loss to Lake Region.

Cape Elizabeth is eager to get in the win column and that breakthrough will come. The return to competitiveness has begun and it won’t be long until the Capers are knocking on the door of a playoff berth.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Matt Riggle (first year)

2023-24 record: 2-16 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Brady Hanisko (Senior), Nathan Hanisko (Senior), Brendan Eavenson (Junior), Alex Mainville (Junior), Bennett Hooper (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “While we have a strong core of returning names, we have a number of extras who are ready to step into the spotlight. We’re thrilled with the way we finished last season and have turned the page to this one. Since graduating two key seniors from last year’s squad, the rest of the team has returned and is eager to prove to the division and the state what it’s capable of.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After winning it all in 2022-23, Cape Elizabeth struggled a year ago, but there’s reason to believe that the Capers are primed to rise right back up the standings this winter. Riggle, a former player with the program (Class of 2016) and an assistant a year ago, takes over and is assisted by Eli Babcock (Class of 2017), Alex Glidden (Class of 2018) and goalie coach Joe Hetrick. That group has some talent to work with. Players who are hungry to return the program to prominence.

Nathan Hanisko returns in goal. Brady Hanisko leads the forward line, along with Mainville. On defense, Eavenson and Hooper are top returners.

The Capers got off to an auspicious start with a 3-1 win over Brunswick. Plenty of difficult tests await, but this group is primed to meet them. Expect a season more in line with this program’s proud history and for Cape Elizabeth to not only make the playoffs, but be a factor once it gets there.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Deering, Portland, South Portland and Waynflete)

Coach: Bob Mills (13th year, 116-100-8 overall record)

2023-24 record: 11-9 (Lost, 5-2, to Gorham in South Region semifinals)

Top returning players: Marina Bassett (Senior), Jane Flynn (Senior), Libby Hooper (Senior), Hartson Mosunic (Senior), Alexis Turner (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We have three of the best players in the state with Marina (Bassett), Libby (Hooper) and Jane (Flynn). They will keep us competitive in every game. We also have several returning players with lots of varsity experience that will help balance out the roster. Our new starting goalie Mya Clark has been a great addition to the team and will help keep us in every game. Our goal is to take this team deep in the playoffs and make a run for a state championship.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Beacons are back for their second season as a co-op team and they should be in contention in the South Region again this winter. The squad has wins over Falmouth/Scarborough, Greely and St. Dom’s (by a composite 22-8 margin) and also lost to two-time state champion Cheverus (9-1) in early action.

The Beacons again have the potential to score a lot of goals, thanks to Bassett, an All-State player who scored 37 goals and had 26 assists last season. Bassett, a captain, already had 13 goals (including the 100th of her career) this year at press time. Hooper (25 goals, 16 assists in 2023-24), a captain and another All-State selection a year ago, also is dangerous on the forward line. Mosunic, who has played defense throughout her high school career, is moving up to offense and has two goals and one assist in early action. Flynn, a captain, top defender and reigning All-State selection, gets involved on the offense as well. She scored 12 goals and assisted on 31 last winter. She’s also closing in on 100 career goals. Turner and freshman Annabelle Price are other defenders to watch. Sophomore Mya Clark will be in goal.

The Beacons look to continue to compete in the difficult South Region and if all goes well, they’ll make a deep playoff run. This squad will score a lot of goals and will be fun to watch this season.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

