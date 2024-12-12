(Ed. Note: Previews for indoor track, swimming and skiing will be added)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Dave Halligan (38th year, 598-151 overall record, six state championships)

2023-24 record: 15-4 (Lost, 50-43, to Westbrook in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Billy Birks (Senior), Davis Mann (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “We had a good preseason. The guys are hungry. It’s a different group. We might not have star power, but it’s a balanced team. A versatile group. Twelve seniors and one sophomore. We have to get better as the season goes on. We had a tough opener, but we got battle-tested. The kids are working hard and they’re really good kids. We’re inexperienced, but we’ll see what happens.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth was stunned in the tournament a year ago, but you can expect this edition to make a much deeper run. While there will be a learning curve with a lot of players new to varsity, the talent is undeniable and a veteran coaching staff will bring this group along to the point where they’re a top contender come February.

Birks and Mann have varsity experience. Birks averaged 9.9 points per contest and was a first-team all-star. He’ll be a top scoring threat from his guard position. Birks had a team-high 16 points in a hard-fought, 54-52 setback at highly-touted Noble in Tuesday’s season opener. Mann (7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in 2024-25) is another guard who can light it up (he had 10 points against the Knights). Senior guard Jaxon Cameron will make life difficult for the opposition as well. Down low, look for senior Tyler Simmons to be a force (he also scored 10 points in the opener). Seniors David Gravier (eight points against Noble), Ezra Hamlin and Declan O’Brien help round out a top-notch frontline. Senior twins Nick Roediger and Luka Roediger will make their presence felt as well.

The Navigators will welcome every tough test they face during the regular season and are more concerned with improving than posting a glowing record. Falmouth will be one of the top seeds in Class A South and this time, it won’t be caught off-guard. Halligan is two wins away from becoming just the third coach in Maine basketball history to hit the 600-win plateau (Dick Barstow and IJ Pinkham are the others) and there will be many victories to follow after he hits that landmark. Falmouth is now nine years removed from its last Gold Ball. That drought could come to an end next March.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Katie Stannard (first year)

2023-24 record: 4-14 (no postseason)

Top returning player: Maggie Young (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “We have 18 kids between the JV and varsity teams and 15 of them are freshmen and sophomores. I think all of our games will be top competition as we work to rebuild the program, but our goals this season are to have 100 percent retention next year, have enough players for a first team and work hard to build a culture of learning and positivity. We have already had great involvement with the youth programs and we love seeing them at our games and hosting skills-and-drills sessions. We are in an exciting rebuilding year and enjoying watching the girls learn and encourage each other on the floor. The future is bright.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth is starting almost from scratch this winter, but will exhibit plenty of growth and improvement in the weeks to come. The Navigators are coached this winter by Stannard, who has an extensive playing and coaching resume. As Katie Bergeron, she played at Bowdoin College and professionally in England and in Denmark, then she coached at Emmanuel College and at South Portland High School, then was the women’s coach at Southern Maine Community College for eight seasons. She inherits a group with a lot of promise.

Young returns and will be a captain. She’s the lone senior on the roster. Sophomores Elle Foley, Gaby Herszkopf, Siobhan Nielsen and Estella Regnier are poised to step in and make an impact.

The Navigators lost their opener to reigning Class AA South champion Gorham, 70-15, but Herszkof had eight points and Foley added seven. Falmouth then edged Noble, 37-35, to give Stannard her first victory with the program. Nielsen led the way with 19 points, while Herszkof added eight. There will be more wins to come as this group gets accustomed to varsity play and earns confidence. It might take a couple years, but the seeds are in place for the Navigators to return to contention.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Hogan Tracy (first year)

2023-24 record: 11-7-1 (Lost, 4-3, in four overtimes, to Thornton Academy in Class A state quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Thomas Healey (Senior), Isaac Laliberte (Senior), Jack Turgeon (Senior), Brandon White (Senior), Henry Whiting (Senior), Jacoby Porter (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “At the end of the day, there’s only one goal for every high school season and that’s to win the championship. We’re a senior-laden team with tons of experience in the playoffs that is trying to get over the hump this season. Along with the championship aspirations, the young players on the team are expected to take a large step forward with expanded opportunities.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth suffered another agonizing playoff setback a year ago in Deron Barton’s swan song as coach and now, the program turns to a former star player to keep it at or near the top in Class A. Tracy, Class of 2016, played for two championship teams at Falmouth and served as an assistant with the program for three years. He inherits a squad with a lot of promise that can go toe-to-toe with anyone.

Offensively, Healey (2 goals, 5 assists last year) and Whiting (7 goals, 10 assists) return to lead the way. Whiting made the All-State team last year. Freshman MJ Geoghan will also be heard from. The Navigators will get offense from their blue-liners as well, as second-teamer Laliberte (2 goals, 3 assists) and first-teamers Porter (7 goals, 10 assists) and Turgeon (4 goals, 5 assists) will stymie the opposition and help put the puck in the net. Look for freshmen Anders Hesson and Brendon Welch to also contribute. White (11-7-1 last year with a 1.66 goals-against-average and a .932 save percentage) returns in goal. He was an All-State selection last season and is one of the most clutch goalies around. One who has played in his share of big games. Senior Dan Rawding and freshman Harrison Rana will also have an opportunity to see time between the pipes.

Falmouth is on the short list of favorites this winter, battling the likes of Bangor, Lewiston, Thornton Academy and a new-to-MPA-play Kents Hill squad. The Navigators, who started fast with a 7-1 win over Bangor, are only going to get better in the weeks to come. This squad will be potent on offense, will limit opportunities on defense and have White as the last line of defense. If Falmouth can get some puck-luck, which has escaped it in recent seasons, the sky’s the limit and a return to the pinnacle could be the end result.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (Co-op w/Scarborough)

Coach: Rob Carrier (15th year, 157–112-11 overall record)

2023-24 record: 10-10 (Lost, 8-2, to eventual champion Cheverus in South Region semifinals)

Top returning players: Amelia Brann (Senior), Audrey Farnham (Senior), Hope Melevsky (Junior), Lexie Bellrose (Sophomore), Avery Larson (Sophomore), Alex Serbin (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “Consistency will determine how this season goes for us. If we have too many lulls in our play, we’ll struggle to put up wins. We got off to a slow start, but we’ve been playing well recently. I believe we can string together enough wins to get into the playoffs and maybe win a game or two.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth/Scarborough has been a playoff regular throughout Carrier’s time as coach and another postseason trip is likely this winter. Falmouth/Scarborough lost its first two games to the Beacons and two-time reigning champion Cheverus, but turned around and won two of three since, including a surprising overtime victory over the highly-touted Gorham co-op. More victories are in store for this promising group.

The Falmouth/Scarborough offense features Farnham (11 goals, 8 assists last year and a hat trick in the win over Gorham) and Melevsky (11 goals, 11 assists in 2023-24), who both made the All-South Region team last season. Larson (9 goals, 6 assists), Bellerose (4 goals, 11 assists) and freshman Maya Fongemie will also do their share of goal scoring. Defensively, the squad will be led by Brann (3 goals, 5 assists last year) and Serbin. Sophomore Tessa Woodbury and freshmen Juliet Carle and Kali Namer are the team’s goalies.

With Cheverus again the favorite in the region, Falmouth/Scarborough believes it can be as good as anyone else and possibly make a deep playoff run if it shows steady improvement.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

