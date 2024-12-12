(Ed. Note: Previews for indoor track, swimming and skiing will be added)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Tyler Tracy (fourth year, 28-28 overall record)

2023-24 record: 14-6 (Lost, 62-56, to eventual champion Gray-New Gloucester in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Alex Berry (Senior), Bryce Dwyer (Senior), Conner Smith (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “We’re very inexperienced, but we’ve been competitive all summer and preseason. We’ve had trouble finishing, so beating (defending state champion) Gray-New Gloucester (in the opener) gave us some confidence. People are going to find out how good Conner is. He plays the game the right way. There aren’t many easy games on our schedule, but we’ll compete. We want to get into the tournament and then anything can happen. I want these kids to experience the tournament.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Falcons are coming off their best season in 16 years, but graduation took a heavy toll. Freeport has plenty of promise in reserve and the opposition has already learned that it won’t roll over for anyone. The Falcons opened with an inspirational 53-49 win at reigning champion Gray-New Gloucester, then gave visiting Brunswick a scare in a 50-46 road setback.

Smith is the lone returner who saw big minutes last winter. He’s scored 16 points in each of Freeport’s first two games and will be a top scorer, who will also help run the offense. Dwyer, a guard, who had 13 points in the opener, and Berry, a defensive specialist and the team’s sixth man in 2023-24, have also seen time. Junior Drew Pound could step right in and make an impact. Pound, a forward, had 13 points versus the Dragons and 11 in the victory over the Patriots. Other newcomers to watch include junior guard Max Vintinner, senior forward Eben Lyons, junior guard Beckett Sharpe and promising sophomore guard Ben Albertini.

The Falcons are in a very challenging region, which includes powerhouses Falmouth and Noble, as well as contenders such as Biddeford, Brunswick, Fryeburg Academy, Greely, Kennebunk and Marshwood. There will be no easy games on the slate, but if Freeport can break through and win enough games to qualify for the playoffs, it will pose a daunting challenge for whatever team is unfortunate enough to face it on the big stage.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Joel Rogers (first year)

2023-24 record: 8-11 (Lost, 59-16, to eventual champion Brunswick in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Maddie Cormier (Senior), Sydney Gelhar (Senior), Izzy Orlando (Senior), Emily Groves (Junior), Abby Giroux (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “The draw for me to come back and coach was to be in the Western Maine Conference. It’s been a blast so far. We have 11 incoming freshmen who saved the program. We have talent, a solid starting five. We’ll get better as the season goes on. At the end of the day, it will be about how we practice. There aren’t many easy games in our league. There could be a half-dozen teams that win at least 11 games. Our goal is to make it to the semifinals.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport has some new faces this season, but the Falcons expect to contend in Class A South again. Rogers spent four years as Greely’s girls’ coach, leading the Rangers to the 2015 state title, and he has also been a longtime assistant with the Portland boys’ program. He returns to a conference he’s familiar with and takes over a squad that returns some key players and also has a pivotal infusion of youth.

Cormier was a second-team league all-star in 2023-24. She can play anywhere and is a spark plug on both ends of the floor. Giroux, last year’s leading scorer and a third-team all-star, will look to light it up again from her guard position. Groves has been a stalwart in the post her first two years. This winter, Rogers has Groves playing different roles, including away from the basket. Gelhar made the All-Defensive team last season. She’s another veteran leader. Orlando, who was sidelined last year by a knee injury, is back and is eager to contribute in the post. Orlando plans to play next year at St. Joseph’s College. Senior Eydie Kaplan will be key off the bench, playing either guard or forward. Freshman Ky Kennedy is a new player to watch. She can play multiple positions and will help the cause.

The Falcons opened with losses to Gray-New Gloucester (58-43) and reigning Class A champion Brunswick (34-25), but they’re only going to get better. The wins will come and Freeport will be in the playoff mix. Just how much this team improves in the weeks to come will determine whether or not the Falcons will be primed to steal headlines in February.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Yarmouth)

Coach: David Intraversato (sixth year, 55-33-1 overall record)

2023-24 record: 17-5 (Lost, 4-0, to Cheverus in state final)

Top returning players: Emma White (Senior), Adelaide Strout (Junior), Celia Zinman (Junior), Erica O’Connor (Sophomore), Lexi Wiles (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We graduated a ton of talent, over 50 goals. We’re in a mini-rebuild and hopefully our young core can step up and get us back to a regional final. The North region is very strong this year. Edward Little/Leavitt added a bunch of young talent, Brunswick is stacked with goal-scorers and Penobscot will still be strong as usual. We still have a strong defensive core and we’re returning a young goalie that took us on a deep playoff run to the state final. We are young, but our youth has experience playing in the big games. We just need to work harder to get there.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth/Freeport made it two consecutive North Region titles, but for the second year in a row, it couldn’t solve mighty Cheverus in the state final. While graduation took its toll on the program, enough talent returns for the co-op squad to make a run at another regional crown.

This year’s offense will be paced by White (5 goals, 11 assists last year) and Zinman (13 goals, 13 assists). Freshman Maya Nasveschuk, who, like Zinman (a regional all-star in 2023-24), is coming off a triumphant field hockey campaign, will be heard from as well. Strout, a defender, can also fill the net. She had 10 goals and 16 assists last season when she was named to the All-State team. Strout is joined on the blue line by O’Connor and junior Veronika Pundova, an exchange student from the Czech Republic. Wiles was a top goalie as a freshman and she’s back for more. Freshman Lydia Costa will back her up.

Yarmouth/Freeport began the season by sandwiching victories over Lewiston (7-4) and York (4-1) around a 3-3 tie against Edward Little/Leavitt. Bigger tests are still to come and while this year’s team might not match the win-loss record of the past two editions, it has the potential to end up where those squads did. Playing on the final Saturday.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

