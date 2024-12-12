Youth craft session

Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., is hosting a special holiday craft session for ages 2-6 on Monday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m.

“We would like to invite you to come make a special gift to give to someone you love this holiday season,” the library wrote in an announcement.

For more information, contact the library’s Youth Services at 222-1190.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross is hosting an opportunity to donate blood on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org/give.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 18, 1974, that Town Manager Eben Marsh appointed John Reed, 22, as a patrol officer filling a vacancy. Reed was a graduate of Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in South Portland.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Dec. 5 that the U.S. public debt was $36,167,364,938,108.44.

