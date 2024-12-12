Having more EVs on our roads, be they personal vehicles or heavy trucks and school buses, is an effective way to limit CO2 emissions. Recently the Press Herald has printed a number of alarmist articles about problems with Lion school buses, with the editorial board chiming in on Sunday, painting the broad issue of e-buses in a negative light and emphasizing Yarmouth School Superintendent Andrew Dolloff’s disturbing prediction that its experience with Lion means it won’t “lightly broach” electrification again.

As a Yarmouth resident, I find this an unacceptable position to take for the school system – if the Sunday editorial accurately reflects Mr. Dolloff’s thinking. We need to vigorously jump into all forms of electrification.

It needs to be pointed out that Lion isn’t the only game in town. Blue Bird and Thomas make good, dependable e-buses also. Thomas has delivered over 1,000 buses and Blue Bird over 2,000. Last year, the Los Angeles school system bought 180 Blue Bird e-buses, adding to 26 it already had.

Why Maine schools chose to contract with Lion has not been publicly explained, but that decision proved to be unfortunate. Also unfortunate is the message implied by the Press Herald articles that the way forward for Maine schools is not electric. This implication only serves the purposes of the multifaceted anti-EV crowd. Most unfortunate indeed.

Bill Carter

Yarmouth

