“Prime. Adjective. Of the best possible quality; excellent.”

Luis Tiant is a prime example of a player who should be in the Hall of Fame. Tiant finished in the top six of Cy Young Award voting three times and, in 1968, was fifth in MVP voting, because of an American League-best 1.60 ERA. In 34 2/3 postseason innings, the lost son of Havana was 3-0 with a 2.86 ERA.

At a moment when baseball needed it most, El Tiante helped the Red Sox make the 1975 World Series among the greatest of all time. In Game 4 of that fall classic, Tiant threw a heroic 163 prime pitches in a complete game effort, helping the Red Sox tie the series and giving the team belief it could beat Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine that featured Hall of Famers Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan and the hit machine, Pete Rose. Tiant epitomized “prime.” In that World Series, the Red Sox won four games to three. Luis Tiant was “of the best quality” – a 2-0 record with a 3.60 ERA in 25 innings pitched. He was “excellent.”

Major League Baseball, do the right thing. Enshrine Luis Tiant in the Hall of Fame.

Al DeCiccio

Wells

Copy the Story Link