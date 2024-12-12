A tale of two cities?
In a letter to the editor on Dec. 6, Mr. Mishler writes about holiday gifts that people want but can not afford. Essentially, his piece is a convoluted tale to express his contempt for the president-elect.
He probably thinks he is preaching to the choir as liberal progressive policies dominate the local decisions in the nearby town governments. However, there are many others nearby, not in that choir, who speak but are not heard.
Despite this tale of two cities, I prefer Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Mr. Mishler writes of the “plain folks.” Yes, some of us identify more with Tiny Tim and not so much with Ebenezer Scrooge. (Yet, even Scrooge was redeemed.)
We remain “Hopeful,” just like the sign installed by the Bath Police Department (featured in the same edition of The Times Record). In “A Christmas Carol,” Tiny Tim states, “God bless us, every one!”
Mr. Mishler concludes his letter with “Happy Holidays?”
The answer from us, plain folks, is Merry Christmas!
Todd Kousky,
Brunswick
