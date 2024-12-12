21 TOADS LANDING, Brunswick — Off Market

3 beds, 2 baths, 2,400 SF

Built in 1976, this gambrel roofed home on just over three acres has a deeded right of way to the ocean. The inside looks as beautiful as the surrounding areas: hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen with floor-to-ceiling cabinets, a living area with brick wall fireplace, and tiled bathrooms with a walk-in shower in the primary. There is an enclosed glass porch, deck, detached two-car garage and garden beds. The listing calls out newer Pella windows and heat pump. Represented by Sherrie Benner, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Northeast Real Estate. See full listing.

16 DOLPHIN LANE, Bailey Island – $599,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 1,084 SF

Officially in the town of Harpswell, Bailey Island is connected to the mainland by state route 24. Pictures of this 1960 cedar-shingled seaside escape show a galley style kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator—the only appliances that convey—paneled walls, a wood burning brick stove in the living room and a full bath with shower. The listing states that the deepwater dock needs to be restored but offers two boat slips and two enclosed rooms that could be used for storage or hosting guests. Represented by Bruce Davis, Engel & Volkers Harpswell. See full listing.

18 COPPERHEAD DRIVE, Gorham – $729,900

3 beds, 3 baths, 2,402 SF

This ranch-style home on seven acres is designed for fun-lovers. Before we get to the circa 2007 home, check out the fishing pond and the electrified post-and-beam outbuilding with wood stove and bar. The main floor of the home has a primary bedroom suite, vaulted ceilings, a corner gas fireplace in the living room and a deck reached by sliders. The finished, walk-out lower level has another wet bar, living area, bedroom, full bath and second laundry room. Represented by Hannah Richard, Locations Real Estate Group LLC. See full listing.

