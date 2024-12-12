BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Alan Molnar (first year)

2023-24 record: 6-12 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Theo Fahlgren (Senior), Tyler Lacombe (Senior), Zach Leinwand (Senior), Jesse Mutagoma (Senior), Timmy Taylor (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “I have placed a huge emphasis on building the culture and relationships with the athletes on the team here. I expect that over the course of the year, we will receive contributions in some fashion from all 16 athletes on our roster. This year is going to be all about setting the foundation for success over a long period of time. We play a position-less game at NYA, no point guards on the roster. I don’t see any game on our schedule as different from another. Each time we have the opportunity to take the floor is an opportunity for us to get better. This year, I hope that the group can come together and stay committed to the process of working towards our common goal of getting better every day and playing unselfish, fun basketball.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After a dozen seasons under Jason Knight, NYA will be coached this year by Molnar, who played at Brunswick High School and served as a student-manager at the University Maine before previously coaching as an assistant with the Bowdoin College and University of Maine-Augusta men’s programs. He inherits a squad that has some talented athletes who are poised to make some noise in the weeks to come.

The Panthers will be led by a solid senior core, which includes Fahlgren, Lacombe, Leinwand, Mutagoma and Taylor. Freshman Gage Kloza had a team-high seven points in a season-opening loss to St. Dom’s. Everyone on the roster will get a chance to contribute in the weeks to come.

NYA is building its way back to contention and this year’s squad will lay the foundation for future success.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Lynne Hasson (first year)

2023-24 record: 18-2 (Lost, 47-37, to Madison in Class C South semifinals)

Top returning players: Delia Fontana (Senior), Athena Gee (Senior), Ella Giguere (Senior), Emily Robbins (Senior), Ava Wilkinson (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “It’s been great so far. I’m really enjoying the team. We have good energy and the girls are working hard. We’ll need multiple players to step up and make up for (Graca Bila’s) points. These girls have had a lot of success, but have had some tough breaks the past couple seasons. We plan to be at our best come February.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: NYA posted another glowing record a year ago and got to Augusta, but fell just short, then said goodbye to standout Graca Bila. Tom Robinson then stepped down as coach and he’s been replaced by Hasson, who has been synonymous with South Portland since her time as a player there some four decades ago. Hasson spent nearly three decades as a coach with the Red Riots, including the past 11 as the head coach where she won 152 games and a regional championship. Hasson inherits a squad that wants to take that final step and there is talent in place to do so.

Giguere was a second-team league all-star in 2023-24. She’s a top defender and will look to help pace the offense as well playing either guard or forward. Gee could be the biggest scoring threat. A point guard, Gee has great range and is deadly from behind the arc. Fontana and Robbins are veterans in the frontcourt. They’re joined by the 6-foot-2-inch Wilkinson, who looks to score inside. That veteran foundation is joined by senior Joyce Abahari, junior guard Anaya Roundy, sophomore forwards Alicia Fontana and Daicey Speirs (a top defender) and freshman Abby Lacombe, the point guard of the future, who could make an immediate splash as a scorer.

The Panthers demonstrated balanced scoring in a season-opening 52-42 win over St. Dom’s, as Gee and Wilkinson each scored 11 points and Giguere and Delia Fontana added nine points apiece. NYA was gearing up for a showdown with Hall-Dale Friday and plenty of other key tests also await. The Panthers are looking forward to another successful campaign and the seniors know that it’s now or never in their quest to go all the way. After some tough breaks and close calls, this could be the year NYA breaks through.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Mike Warde (seventh year)

Top returning players: Dylan Kullman (Senior), Cayne Leive (Senior), Adrian Mendoza (Senior), Vincent Ouellet (Senior),

Coach’s comment: “Our team has several newcomers to New England Prep School hockey, where the pace is significant, there is less time and space and the details of the game are critical. We are optimistic that we can learn how to compete, connect with each other on and off the ice, commit to the process and grow together. We expect to be playing our best hockey in February and contend for a third Holt Conference championship.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: NYA has enjoyed a lot of success under Warde and the Panthers are looking forward to another memorable campaign this winter.

Top returners include forwards Leive (9 goals, 19 assists last year) and Mendoza (18 goals, 25 assists). They’re joined by post-graduate Christian Konstantino and junior Jake Thompson. NYA should be stingy on defense behind Kullman (who had 17 assists a year ago), juniors Jordan King and Brett Nasca and freshman Eben Thibodeau. Ouellet returns in goal. He had a .908 save percentage last season. Junior Mael St. Hilaire will also see time between the pipes, while sophomores Preston Randall and Greyson Reeves and freshman Grady Argerow are also angling for an opportunity.

NYA’s top competition will come from Avon Old Farms, Cushing Academy and Salisbury School and the Panthers will be primed to go toe-to-toe with those squads, as well as everyone else on the schedule, in the weeks to come.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Matt Poulin (fourth year)

Top returning players: Lyla Casey (Senior), Brooklyn Goodman (Senior), Catie Lee (Senior), Eve-Marie Leclerc (Junior), Sadie Morgan (Junior), Tasha Godfrey (Sophomore), Caroline Matusovich (Sophomore), Charlotte Matusovich (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “After our best season to date last year, we are looking to defend our title. We had a highly talented and deep team last year and graduated some key pieces, but we have a really solid young core mixed with talented upperclassmen. We will be very strong in net with our two returning goaltenders and we have a major core returning from the championship team. We will be playing our toughest schedule to date and I am excited about the continued development and collegiate advancement of our players. Our goals are to defend our conference championship, three-peat as Travis Roy Maine Prep Cup champions and redeem our runner-up finish in the Phillips Exeter Holiday Invitational.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: NYA went 24-7-1 last season, won the Vaillancourt Conference title and the Panthers are optimistic that more triumph is in store.

NYA’s offense will be paced by Charlotte Matusovich (11 goals, 12 assists last year), Godfrey (5 goals, 7 assists), Lee (4 goals, 10 assists) and Casey, who was limited by injury a year ago. Freshmen Lilli Kerluke and Cody Strawbridge hope to step right in and make an impact as well. Caroline Matusovich (1 goal, 7 assists) and Morgan (3 goals, 13 assists) are top defenders, who will also be involved in the offense. Freshman Lydia Trytek is a new defender of note. Goodman returns in goal after posting a .931 save percentage and a 1.35 goals-against-average with five shutouts in 2023-24. Leclerc (9-1-1 last season with a .957 save percentage, a 0.91 GAA and four shutouts) will see plenty of time between the pipes as well.

The Panthers will be tested by teams like Deerfield Academy, Groton School, Kimball Union Academy, Phillips Exeter and Portsmouth Abbey School, but after last year’s success, they’ll be ready to take on all comers. More triumph figures to be in store.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

