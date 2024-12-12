(Ed. Note: Previews for indoor track, swimming, skiing and wrestling will be added)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Joe Russo (36th year, 479-198 overall record, five state championships)

2023-24 record: 16-5 (Lost, 43-34, to eventual champion Windham in Class AA North Final)

Top returning players: Cordell Jones (Junior), Lucas LeGage (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “I don’t know if we’ll win a game, but we’ll work hard. We just want to get better and make the tournament. I want to build for next year. I have to tweak minutes to give kids playing time, but we also have to build. I hope by February, we’re a better team.”

Advertisement

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland had the eventual champions on the ropes in last year’s regional final before letting a halftime lead slip away. The Bulldogs lost just about all of last year’s minutes, but there’s a lot of promise on this roster. Portland was competitive in season-opening losses at Bangor (65-60) and Scarborough (61-53) and rest assured, the wins will come.

Jones hurt his hand at the end of the football season and could return to action next week. Jones, who made the All-Rookie team as a sophomore after averaging 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest, is the glue guy. He can score, but more importantly, he can get to the glass, play tough defense and set the tone. He’s also a winner, having been named Maine’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to the state title last month. LeGage is another returner to watch. He’s a sharpshooter, who can also get to the rim, and he’ll be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses (he had a team-high 16 points against Bangor in the opener). Sophomore Maddox Meas has been the point guard in the early going and he’s contributed (14 points in the loss to the Rams and 20 points versus the Red Storm). Senior Devin Walker is a force down low. Junior Loic Ramazani can shake defenders and will become more of a scorer as the season progresses. Sophomores Ricardo Cango and Alex Martin will play bigger roles as the season progresses. Seniors Jack Brewer, Danny Ferrante and Cole Smith will also be in the mix.

Portland will take its time getting up to speed, but there’s no denying the potential is there. The Bulldogs have few breathers on the schedule and while Windham is, rightfully so, again considered the favorite, and there are several other top teams in Class AA North (and AA South as well), Portland will become a squad that no one will want to face when the season is on the line.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Joe Johnson (first year)

2023-24 record: 2-17 (Lost, 51-20, to Oxford Hills in Class AA North quarterfinals)

Advertisement

Top returning players: Libby Kane (Senior), Baleria Yugu (Senior), Lili McCullum (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “It’s awesome to be a head coach again. It’s a great group of girls, working hard. They’re doing everything I ask and they have great chemistry. We want to get in the tournament. We want to get the program back to where is used to be. My sister Amy played in state championship games for Portland. Those are great childhood memories. I’d like for us to get back to that, but it’ll be a process.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland has won just nine games over the past three seasons, but has the potential to begin the climb back to contention this winter. The Bulldogs welcome Johnson, a longtime boys’ team assistant, who previously coached the Scarborough boys, this season as coach. He takes over a program with some talent in place. One that should show steady improvement in the weeks to come.

Yugu is a top returner. She was a second-team league all-star last season and averaged 15 points per contest, which was fifth-best in Class AA North. Yugu, a captain, will make Portland go from her point guard position. McCullum, another captain, is a guard who could score her share of points. Kane, the third captain, will be a force in the post. Freshman Lawino Bendasta could be a star in the making. Junior guard Solera Bailey and sophomore guards Kiley McCrum, Natalie Rosario and Fasika West also fit into the mix.

Portland’s season began with a hard-fought 51-36 home loss to Bangor and a 48-31 setback at Scarborough, but Yugu scored 17 points in the first game and 15 in the second, while Bendasta debuted with nine points against the Rams and had eight points and 14 rebounds versus the Red Storm. The Bulldogs won’t back down from anyone and while their region remains top-heavy, look for this group to win some games and move up the standings. They could be a dangerous foe by the time February rolls around.

BOYS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Deering, South Portland and Waynflete)

Advertisement

Coaches: Joe Robinson (17th year, 156-152-13 overall record) and Jeff Beaney (eighth year, 58-73-4 overall record)

2023-24 record: 10-9-1 (Lost, 6-3, to Bangor in Class A state semifinals)

Top returning players: Alex Bunnell-Parker (Senior), Daniel Fitzgibbon (Senior), Ian House (Senior), Lucas Milliken (Senior), Michael Zaccaria (Senior),

Coach Robinson’s comment: “We hope to compete in a competitive league and make the playoffs.”

Coach Beaney’s comment: “We graduated eight seniors who all contributed a lot. We’ll be strong in net. We’ll be challenged early. We’re pushing the team concept. As we get experience, we’ll get stronger.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: While the graduation of Travis Roy Award finalist Tobey Lappin and fellow All-State player Hewitt Sykes will be felt, the Beacons are back for another co-op season and they expect to make another deep playoff run.

Advertisement

Zaccaria, a second-team All-State selection last winter, is back in goal. He’ll be one of the best in the state and will keep the Beacons in games. House is a top defenseman. The offense will be paced this year by Fitzgibbon and Milliken. Freshman Nicholas Zaccaria will also be heard from.

The Beacons have their hands full with a challenging slate, but they’ll get better because of it and once again will be at their best when it matters most. In the postseason.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Cape Elizabeth, Deering, South Portland and Waynflete)

Coach: Bob Mills (13th year, 116-100-8 overall record)

2023-24 record: 11-9 (Lost, 5-2, to Gorham in South Region semifinals)

Top returning players: Marina Bassett (Senior), Jane Flynn (Senior), Libby Hooper (Senior), Hartson Mosunic (Senior), Alexis Turner (Sophomore)

Advertisement

Coach’s comment: “We have three of the best players in the state with Marina (Bassett), Libby (Hooper) and Jane (Flynn). They will keep us competitive in every game. We also have several returning players with lots of varsity experience that will help balance out the roster. Our new starting goalie Mya Clark has been a great addition to the team and will help keep us in every game. Our goal is to take this team deep in the playoffs and make a run for a state championship.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Beacons are back for their second season as a co-op team and they should be in contention in the South Region again this winter. The squad has wins over Falmouth/Scarborough, Greely and St. Dom’s (by a composite 22-8 margin) and also lost to two-time state champion Cheverus (9-1) in early action.

The Beacons again have the potential to score a lot of goals, thanks to Bassett, an All-State player who scored 37 goals and had 26 assists last season. Bassett, a captain, already had 13 goals (including the 100th of her career) this year at press time. Hooper (25 goals, 16 assists in 2023-24), a captain and another All-State selection a year ago, also is dangerous on the forward line. Mosunic, who has played defense throughout her high school career, is moving up to offense and has two goals and one assist in early action. Flynn, a captain, top defender and reigning All-State selection, gets involved on the offense as well. She scored 12 goals and assisted on 31 last winter. She’s also closing in on 100 career goals. Turner and freshman Annabelle Price are other defenders to watch. Sophomore Mya Clark will be in goal.

The Beacons look to continue to compete in the difficult South Region and if all goes well, they’ll make a deep playoff run. This squad will score a lot of goals and will be fun to watch this season.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Copy the Story Link