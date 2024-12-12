(Ed. Note: Previews for indoor track, swimming and wrestling will be added)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Phil Conley (ninth year, 73-74 overall record)

2023-24 record: 16-5 (Lost, 46-33, to Gorham in Class AA South Final)

Top returning player: Carter Blanche (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “Good things are happening right now, but we have a long way to go. I love this group. We lost eight seniors, plus Spence (Spencer Booth, who transferred to Milton Academy), but our team culture is outstanding. We’ll continue to build on that. These guys come ready to practice every day and practice hard. It’s a young team, so it’s a process and we’re ready to roll. This is a tough, tough conference and we have to bring our ‘A’ game every night. The teams are well-coached and they’re good and our guys know that. With the more experience these guys get, we’ll get even better.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough was a high-flying, sharpshooting, fun-to-watch team a year ago and it got all the way to the Class AA South Final before the good times ended. Graduation took its toll and the Red Storm lost their big man as well, as Booth transferred. Weep not for Scarborough, however, as this year’s group, as untested as it might be, appears poised to make another run at a title.

The Red Storm will be paced by Blanche, an honorable mention all-star last winter, who is never shy to shoot and is deadly from behind the arc. Blanche averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals in 2023-24 and is off to a fast start this season, scoring 20 points in a 67-50 win at Bonny Eagle in the opener and 21 more in a 61-53 home victory over Portland. The rest of the squad features unfamiliar names, but rest assured, they’ll soon be well known. Other backcourt threats include senior Noah Huntington, junior Will MacDonald, junior Adam Fitzgerald (a transfer from Skowhegan) and junior E.J. Herrick, the hero of the Class A South boys’ soccer final. Senior Cam Estrella, a 6-foot-5 center, the younger brother of former South Portland standout JP Estrella, who is now at the University of Tennessee, is a top defender and rebounder. He’s joined in the frontcourt by junior Layton Garriepy.

Scarborough will play its familiar style and has already gained confidence due to its early success. There isn’t a favorite in the region this winter and the Red Storm believe they can be the best of the bunch when all is said and done. Don’t bet against them.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Mike Giordano (12th year, 128-79 overall record)

2023-24 record: 15-6 (Lost, 46-37, to Gorham in Class AA South Final)

Top returning players: Emerson Flaker (Senior), Isabel Freedman (Senior), Ellie Rumelhart (Senior), Megan Rumelhart (Senior), Helena Bukarac (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “I like what we’re doing defensively and we’re consistently getting better offensively. There are bigger tests to come and we’re ready for the challenge. It’s huge to have our experience. Our top scoring threats will change night to night. We have a tough schedule. If we all pull together in the same direction, we’ll be OK.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough projects to be more than OK, as evidenced by an impressive start which includes victories at Bonny Eagle (54-14) and at home over Portland (48-31). The Red Storm have been able to hit outside shots and smother the opposition with their defense, a recipe for success if there ever was one.

Flaker, who is playing just basketball this winter, is poised for a terrific season. She tallied 10 points, 11 steals, five assists and five rebounds in the win over the Bulldogs and can truly do it all at both ends of the floor. Flaker, the state’s premier sprinter, who will run track next year at the University of Connecticut, led the league in both assists (3.9 per game) and steals (3.5) a year ago when she was a first-team league all-star and was also named to the All-Defensive team. If Flaker is able to become more of a scoring threat while serving as the point guard as well, she’ll truly be unstoppable. Ellie Rumelhart, who had a game-high 13 points versus the Scots and led the team in scoring again in the win over the Bulldogs with 15 points, averaged 8.6 points and 5.1 rebounds last season. She’s one of the most dangerous shooters around. Bukarac, an All-Rookie team selection in 2023-24, is another deadly outside shooter. Freedman and junior Avery Murphy can get the job done as guards too. Megan Rumelhart, sophomore Eva Alvarez, who was sidelined much of last winter by injury, and freshman Ella Herzberg are other guards of note. Junior Avery Bastian will see time at forward.

Scarborough got to the regional final a year ago before falling short. This time around, the Red Storm might be poised to take the next step. The defense will be solid throughout. If Scarborough can find a little more offense, it might be undeniable.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Eric Wirsing (fourth year, 26-31-2 overall record, one state championship)

2023-24 record: 2-15-1 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Wyatt Grondin (Senior), Kyle Gambardella (Junior), Nick Harmon (Junior), C.J. Lebel (Junior), Daniel Polisner (Junior), Kieran Fongemie (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We have lots of potential. The team has speed and some depth at forward. I’m hoping to turn one-goal games into wins this year. We lost five games last year by one goal.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough was snake-bitten much of last winter, losing too many close games to count as its record was a little misleading. This year’s squad figures to be much more competitive and the Red Storm could make a return to the playoffs, where they could make a run.

Grondin, the playoff hero in a title run as a freshman, is the team’s top returning scorer. He’s joined up top by Harmon and Polsiner, as well as sophomores Landon Baratta and Preston Sullivan. Blueliners of note include Fongemie, Gambardella and Lebel. Junior Bryce Bellerose and sophomore Reed Marston will each see time in goal.

Scarborough, which opened with a narrow 4-3 loss to Thornton Academy, will be in every game and the law of averages suggests that the Red Storm will have better fortune in close games as the season progresses. Scarborough will improve on last year’s win total, should get into the postseason and once there, will be a team that no one will want to face.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (Co-op w/Falmouth)

Coach: Rob Carrier (15th year, 157–112-11 overall record)

2023-24 record: 10-10 (Lost, 8-2, to eventual champion Cheverus in South Region semifinals)

Top returning players: Amelia Brann (Senior), Audrey Farnham (Senior), Hope Melevsky (Junior), Lexie Bellrose (Sophomore), Avery Larson (Sophomore), Alex Serbin (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “Consistency will determine how this season goes for us. If we have too many lulls in our play, we’ll struggle to put up wins. We got off to a slow start, but we’ve been play well recently. I believe we can string together enough wins to get into the playoffs and maybe win a game or two.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth/Scarborough has been a playoff regular throughout Carrier’s time as coach and another postseason trip is likely this winter. Falmouth/Scarborough lost its first two games to the Beacons and two-time reigning champion Cheverus, but turned around and won two of three since, including a surprising overtime victory over the highly-touted Gorham co-op. More victories are in store for this promising group.

The Falmouth/Scarborough offense features Farnham (11 goals, 8 assists last year and a hat trick in the win over Gorham) and Melevsky (11 goals, 11 assists in 2023-24), who both made the All-South Region team last season. Larson (9 goals, 6 assists), Bellerose (4 goals, 11 assists) and freshman Maya Fongemie will also do their share of goal scoring. Defensively, the squad will be led by Brann (3 goals, 5 assists last year) and Serbin. Sophomore Tessa Woodbury and freshmen Juliet Carle and Kali Namer are the team’s goalies.

With Cheverus again the favorite in the region, Falmouth/Scarborough believes it can be as good as anyone else and possibly make a deep playoff run if everyone comes of age.

