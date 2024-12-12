GIRLS

Kate Gorsuch, Falmouth junior: A third-place finisher in the Class A 50 free as well as a fourth-place finisher in the backstroke, Gorsuch will be a key scorer for a Navigators team expected to contend for a title.

Layla Hammer, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick sophomore: Hammer had a sensational freshman season, winning the 100 free (54.66) and adding a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke in Class A.

Jillian James, Falmouth senior: The Navigators are seeking a Class A title, and having the three-time diving champion certainly helps. She set a state-meet record with a score of 488.05 last year.

Flynn Layton, Camden Hills sophomore: In her first Class B meet, Layton was third in the 200 free and second in the 500 free. She also anchored a 200 free relay team that finished third and returns intact.

Ali Maksimova, South Portland sophomore: Maksimova turned in a fourth-place finish in the 50 free and was seventh in the 100 breaststroke in Class A. She’ll also swim the backstroke and IM.

Maya Moores, Gorham junior: Moores had a pair of top-five finishes in Class A – second in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 IM – while swimming on a pair of relay teams.

Lucy Perry, Thornton Academy sophomore: Perry debuted at the Class A state meet with a bang, winning the 100 breaststroke and placing second in the 200 IM. She also had the fastest 500 free time in Class A at the South Southwesterns.

Lucy Shaw, Cape Elizabeth senior: Shaw notched a pair of runner-up finishes in Class B taking second in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. She’ll swim the free, fly and backstroke.

Mackenzie Shields, Thornton Academy sophomore: Shields returns as the best distance swimmer in Class A, having won the 200 free and 500 free with times of 1:59.40 and 5:16.70, respectively.

Hope Taylor, Cape Elizabeth senior: Taylor is the returning Class B 500 freestyle champion at 5:15.02, was third in the 200 IM, and was part of two winning relay teams. She also had the fourth fastest time all season in Class B in the 100 breaststroke.

BOYS

Ike Barr, Greely junior: Barr was third in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke in Class B last year, and also swims the butterfly. He’ll lead a Rangers team that’s looking to finish near the top at the state meet.

Brodie Berlinger, Gorham junior: Berlinger will eye a Class A title after finishing second in the 500 freestyle last season. He also was fourth in the 100 fly and will swim the backstroke and IM as well.

Jacob Ducey, Scarborough senior: The defending Class A champions will look for a big season from Ducey, who was third in the 200 free and fourth in the 500 free, as well as a member of the winning 400 free relay team.

Josh Langworthy, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick senior: Langworthy had the fastest 100 backstroke time in the state last season, winning the Class A title at 54.79. He was also the KVAC champion in the 100 freestyle.

Andy Marvin, Deering/Portland junior: Marvin took second in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50 free at the Class A state meet. He had the fastest 200 free time (1:50.33) in the state, set in the North Southwesterns.

Gaffney McDonough, Morse senior: The 50 freestyle champion returns for his final year, and will hope to lead the Shipbuilders to the top of Class B. He was also third in the 100 fly at states.

Gavin Olsen, South Portland senior: The Red Riots’ captain took fourth in 200 freestyle and fifth in the 500 free in Class A, even while battling illness. He’ll also swim the backstroke.

Graham Plourde, Cape Elizabeth senior: Plourde will be the main cog as the Capers look to stay atop Class B. He won the 200 IM (2:01:59) at states and was runner-up in the 100 butterfly.

Malcolm Sprague, Falmouth junior: Sprague was the Class A runner-up in both the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle last season and will be the leader of what should be a strong Navigators team.

Sawyer Wright, Morse senior: Wright is the defending champion in Class B in the 100 free (49.23), was runner-up in the 200 free, and will help lead what Morse hopes will be winning 400 free and 200 medley relay teams.

