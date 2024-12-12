Maine’s economy has always been defined by resilience and ingenuity. Now, as artificial intelligence (AI) transforms industries worldwide, the state faces a critical opportunity to harness this powerful technology. The Endurance Group (TEG), a family-owned business in Portland, is leading the charge to help local companies embrace AI and secure their place in an increasingly tech-driven world.

The “State of AI in Maine Report”, published by the Roux Institute at Northeastern University, highlights AI’s immense potential for Maine’s core industries, including manufacturing, healthcare and marine resources. However, the report also reveals that many Maine businesses remain hesitant to adopt AI, citing a lack of understanding and uncertainty about its risks.

“We’ve seen how the right tools can make all the difference for Maine companies,” said Jim Sullivan, founder and president of TEG. “AI isn’t just the future—it’s here now. Our mission is to make it accessible and impactful for businesses of all sizes.”

The Role of Maine’s Leaders in AI Innovation

Both the Roux Institute and the University of Maine are driving efforts to position the state as a leader in AI innovation. The Roux Institute’s Clean Tech Incubator aims to grow 40 tech startups over the next two years, while the University of Maine’s second annual Maine AI Conference in June 2025 will bring together thought leaders from academia, industry and government to explore AI’s transformative potential.

Despite these initiatives, AI adoption in Maine remains limited. In his article Addressing the AI in MAIne, Drummond Woodsum attorney Justin Cary notes that fewer than 25% of Maine businesses have explored generative AI tools like ChatGPT.

How The Endurance Group is Leading the Way

Since 1999, The Endurance Group has been helping Maine businesses navigate growth and change. Today, TEG is leveraging its expertise to guide companies through the process of adopting AI responsibly and effectively.

“We don’t just hand over tools—we partner with businesses to ensure AI solutions are tailored to their needs and deliver real results,” said Conor Sullivan, TEG’s AI Practice leader.

TEG has already helped numerous Maine businesses achieve measurable success with AI:

– A retailer boosted customer satisfaction by 30% with AI-powered

– A law firm automated client intake and scheduling, cutting administrative workload by 40% and increasing client satisfaction by 20%.

– A manufacturer used predictive analytics to optimize production schedules, reducing downtime and saving costs.

These examples illustrate how AI can make Maine businesses more competitive by lowering costs, increasing revenues and boosting efficiency.

Why Maine Businesses Can’t Afford to Wait

The risks of not adopting AI are significant. The Roux Institute’s “State of AI in Maine Report” warns that businesses that ignore AI risk falling behind competitors who embrace its benefits. Companies avoiding AI outright may face challenges from unmonitored use by employees or subcontractors.

“Small businesses can’t afford to get stuck in their ways,” said Conor Sullivan. “You don’t want to be the video store in a world where Netflix exists. AI is the kind of innovation that helps businesses stay ahead of the curve.”

A Stronger Economy Through AI

For The Endurance Group, their goal is not just to improve individual businesses. It’s to also strengthen Maine’s economy as a whole.

“When Maine businesses succeed, the entire community benefits,” Jim Sullivan said. “By making AI accessible and practical, we’re helping build a future-ready Maine.”

Take the First Step Toward AI-Driven Growth

Whether you’re just starting to explore AI or ready to implement it, The Endurance Group is here to help Maine businesses thrive in the digital age.

To learn more about how AI can transform your business, contact The Endurance Group today. Visit their website, call their Portland office at 207-846-6000, or stop by their downtown location at 57 Exchange Street, Suite 401.

Copy the Story Link