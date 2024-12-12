(Ed. Note: Previews for swimming and skiing will be added)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Rich Henry (21st year, 255-121 overall record)

2023-24 record: 14-5 (Lost, 49-46, to Carrabec in Class C South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Kaiden Christie (Senior), Lucas McChesney (Senior), Jed Alsup (Junior), Jules Kirby (Junior), Mercy Nkulu (Junior) Diego Schair-Cardona (Junior), JJ Carlo (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “Replacing the production and mindset of last year’s seniors will be the biggest challenge. We have capable scorers and athleticism, but players will need to step up and embrace their new roles. If we’re able to establish our identity and consistency, I’m cautiously optimistic about our chances in the tournament.”

Advertisement

The Forecaster’s forecast: Waynflete had another solid season a year ago, even if it ended sooner than the Flyers would have liked. A solid senior class departed, but this winter, the Flyers are poised to make noise again and perhaps enjoy a longer stay in Augusta.

Nkulu will be the point guard, with Carlo and McChesney also seeing time at that spot. Alsup (a forward who was a second-team league all-star last winter), Carlo and junior Malcolm O’Wril, a transfer from Portland who can play guard or forward, figure to be the top scoring threats. McChesney and Nkulu will also contribute to the offense. Kirby (a guard) and Schair-Cardona (a forward) are other veterans to watch. Sophomore forward Max Sears and a promising group of freshmen, including forward Cam Kirby, guard Milo Mamone, guard Lucas Morales and forward Leo Robinson, will have an opportunity to step in and be contributors as the season progresses.

Waynflete let a fourth quarter lead slip away in an opening night loss to Poland (58-53), despite 24 points from Carlo, before evening its record Monday with a 62-31 victory at Sacopee Valley (Alsup and Carlo led the way with 16 points, while Morales made his presence felt with 14 points). The Flyers will be tested by top teams from Class B South, as well as their usual rivals in Class C South. This squad will be ready to take on anyone by the time the tournament starts and no one will want to see Waynflete in their bracket.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Andrew Leach (sixth year, 29-55 overall record)

2023-24 record: 15-6 (Lost, 71-26, to Valley in Class D South Final)

Advertisement

Top returning players: Lydia Birknes (Senior), Fallon Culley (Senior), Lauren McNutt-Girouard (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “We don’t have a lot of varsity experience, but I really like this group. We want to keep our identity as a top defensive team, but it will be tough because you can’t replace Lucy Hart. We also lost some other seniors and Ayla (Stutzman). We’re trying to figure out who we are and what we’re going to be, on offense and defense. We have depth to run teams down. We need to find wins to get enough Heal Points to make the playoffs. We want to get back to Augusta. We hope to be a pleasant surprise and make another run.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: A year ago, Waynflete enjoyed its best season since winning the Class C title in 2013. The Flyers turned defense into offense and awakened the echoes, but the graduation of standout Lucy Hart, as well as several other key contributors, will be felt. Waynflete started the new season with a 59-24 home loss to Poland and a 37-20 home win over Sacopee Valley. The Flyers believe they’ll be competitive throughout.

Waynflete returns McNutt-Girouard, who was a second-team league all-star last season. She’s a captain, can run the point and put the ball in the net (scoring 10 points against the Knights). Birknes and Culley, the other captains, will also handle the ball and will be top defenders. Senior Sumeya Hussein will also see time in the backcourt. The frontcourt features seniors Kadija Ali and Lucy Mamone, junior Elefe Angle (who scored seven points against Sacopee Valley) and freshman Paloma Schair-Cardona, who could emerge as a top player by season’s end (she scored seven points in the victory over the Hawks). Freshman Loulou Redmond is another newcomer with promise. She’ll see time at guard and forward.

The Flyers will show steady growth over the course of the season. They just need to win enough games to ensure a return trip to Augusta. If a few untested players can step up, that’s a realistic destination and if Waynflete makes it into the tournament, it will be a team that no one will want to face.

BOYS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Deering, Portland and South Portland)

Advertisement

Coaches: Joe Robinson (17th year, 156-152-13 overall record) and Jeff Beaney (eighth year, 58-73-4 overall record)

2023-24 record: 10-9-1 (Lost, 6-3, to Bangor in Class A state semifinals)

Waynflete players: Dylan Valdmanis, Laird Valdmanis

Coach Robinson’s comment: “We hope to compete in a competitive league and make the playoffs.”

Coach Beaney’s comment: “We graduated eight seniors who all contributed a lot. We’ll be strong in net. We’ll be challenged early. We’re pushing the team concept. As we get experience, we’ll get stronger.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: While the graduation of Travis Roy Award finalist Tobey Lappin and fellow All-State player Hewitt Sykes will be felt, the Beacons are back for another co-op season and they expect to make another deep playoff run.

Advertisement

The Beacons have their hands full with a challenging slate, but they’ll get better because of it and once again will be at their best when it matters most. In the postseason.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Cape Elizabeth, Deering, Portland and South Portland)

Coach: Bob Mills (13th year, 116-100-8 overall record)

2023-24 record: 11-9 (Lost, 5-2, to Gorham in South Region semifinals)

Waynflete players: Casey Curtis (Senior), Caileigh Hopkins (Senior), Mya Clark (Sophomore), Alexis Turner (Sophomore), Anna Valdmanis (Freshman)

Coach’s comment: “We have three of the best players in the state with Marina (Bassett), Libby (Hooper) and Jane (Flynn). They will keep us competitive in every game. We also have several returning players with lots of varsity experience that will help balance out the roster. Our new starting goalie, Mya Clark, has been a great addition to the team and will help keep us in every game. Our goal is to take this team deep in the playoffs and make a run for a state championship.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Beacons are back for their second season as a co-op team and they should be in contention in the South Region again this winter. The squad has wins over Falmouth/Scarborough, Greely and St. Dom’s (by a composite 22-8 margin) and also lost to two-time state champion Cheverus (9-1) in early action.

The Beacons look to continue to compete in the difficult South Region and if all goes well, they’ll make a deep playoff run. This squad will score a lot of goals and will be fun to watch this season.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Copy the Story Link