Holiday craft fair – Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Bonny Eagle Middle School, 92 Sokokis Trail, Buxton. Free admission, crafts, food, jewelry, home decor, 10-minute Christmas mini photo sessions and more. All proceeds benefit a BEMS student who needs a lifesaving seizure dog. To rent a table or for more information, contact hrhoades@bonnyeagle.org.

St. Nick’s Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Local vendors with unique crafts, gifts, treats and children’s activities. Lunch offering includes chili, chowder, hot dogs, pasta salad, chips, drink and dessert. Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend. Donations of toys and other essentials accepted, distributed to the community.

Holiday craft fair and bake sale – Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. More than 35 vendors on two floors, handmade crafts including art and baked goods. Those interested in selling crafts should contact afton.morton@yahoo.com for registration form.

