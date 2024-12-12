The rain and wind storm that roared through Sagadahoc County overnight Wednesday caused few power outages and less damage to infrastructure than expected in the Midcoast.

Sustained winds of about 45 mph were recorded at some points during Wednesday evening, but by Thursday morning, the wind had died down. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, around 209 Central Maine Power customers in Sagadahoc County were without power. That was down to 16 customers by 4 p.m. At that time, there were still about 1,000 outages in Cumberland County and about 2,000 in Hancock County. accounting for most of CMP’s 5,500 remaining outages.

When the storm came through, the ground thawed quickly, with temperatures climbing to 50 degrees throughout the night. According to the Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency, the snowmelt caused flash flooding in Topsham, West Bath and Richmond.

“We didn’t see much coastal flooding or anything like that,” said Philip Davis, management director at Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency. “It was more of a heavy rain and strong winds.”

