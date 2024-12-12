Marina Bassett completed a hat trick with an unassisted goal with 1:08 remaining as Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete earned a 3-2 win over Cheverus/Windham/Medomak in a girls’ hockey game Wednesday at Troubh Ice Arena.

Bassett’s third goal came just 1:02 after Caroline Rousseau’s second goal of the game for Cheverus (3-1-1) made it 2-2.

Mya Clark made 14 saves for the Portland co-op (4-1). Cheverus goalie Ellie Skolnekovich stopped 15 shots.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

YARMOUTH 71, CAPE ELIZABETH 49: Ian Lawrence’s midcourt 3-pointer at the first-quarter horn sparked a 23-0 run, and the Clippers (1-1) pulled away from the Capers (0-2) in Yarmouth.

Lawrence finished with 26 points. Evan Oranellas added 13, all in the first half.

The Capers were paced by 15 points from Eli Smith, 13 from Tim Fredericks and 11 from Owen Beaureguard.

Copy the Story Link