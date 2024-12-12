Holmes, Ledoux promoted

Mayor David Morse announced in last week’s inauguration that City Clerk Angela Holmes will now serve as the full-time assistant to City Administrator Jerre Bryant, and Ellis Ledoux will move up to city clerk.

Ledoux’s appointment will require City Council approval on Monday, Dec. 16, Morse said.

Holmes was appointed as city clerk and registrar of voters in December 2014 and assistant administrator in 2021.

Ledoux first joined Westbrook staff in 2016 as the administrative assistant for Public Safety before moving on to Windham for a position in code enforcement. He returned to Westbrook as an assistant to Holmes in 2021 and was promoted to deputy city clerk for elections in 2023.

Library holiday party

The Friends of the Walker Memorial Library are hosting their annual holiday party at the Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon to 3 p.m.

There will be light refreshments with free punch and snacks, crafts, a visit from Santa until 2 p.m., and live music with Bess Jacques and Maine Blend until 2 p.m.

Each child can take home a book for free.

Seniors’ activities

Free seniors’ activities and programs are held weekly in the Redwood Room at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Scheduled upcoming events are bingo blitz from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; team trivia challenge from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16; cribbage club from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18; and a potluck party from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, with crockpots, cookies and holiday karaoke.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 18, 1974, that Maude Morse of Waltham Street and Annie Meggison, Central Street, had recently returned from a three-week trip to St. Petersburg Beach, Florida, where they visited Morse’s brother-in-law, Lawrence Porter, and sister.

