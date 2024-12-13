Are you planning a holiday open house, throwing an impromptu party for a few friends or just want primo snackage on hand? This celebratory fare is what I depend on to see me through.

Once you taste this warm , creamy and very grown-up onion dip, you’ll never reach for that packet of instant onion soup mix or container of store-bought, refrigerated dip ever again.

This onion dip is a cinch to make in a food processor if you have one. However, simply using a sharp knife to chop those onions works well, too. (You’ll want to make a lot of it.) Serve warm or at room temperature with potato chips, assorted crackers, toasted baguette slices or crudité. Go ahead and spread it right on burgers or spoon it on chicken … I could go on, but I trust you’ll figure it out.

Speaking of spreading yumminess on to things, I’m very fond of spreading Cranberry Orange Relish on chicken or turkey sandwiches, adding dollops of it to scone batter, or adding a dollop to oatmeal or toast, so you’ll want to keep a container of that in the fridge for those moments when you want to add a bit of sweetness to your snacking.

As for these seasoned crackers, I tasted them for the first time at a holiday gathering years ago. When I raved about the crunchy, well-spiced tidbits to the host, who was in his 80s, he merely waved me away and said, “Oh, those are just ‘dickied-up’ crackers.” Forevermore, these crispy crackers with their sprinkling of seasonings are part of my holiday menu.

When I’m in the mood for a cocktail, a mimosa is high on my list. Who says they’re just for brunch? Not me.

Advertisement

Whether your holiday celebrating includes a big bash or is contemplative and cozy, may you be well-fed, warm and content.

Grown-up Onion Dip

• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1 cup Vidalia onion, finely diced

• A dash or 2 of Tabasco sauce, optional

• Crackers, sturdy potato chips, crudité and/or toasty baguette

Beat cream cheese with a wooden spoon until smooth. Stir in all other ingredients. Spoon into a small baking dish or individual ramekins. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes, until browned and bubbly. (Less time is needed for individual dishes.) Yield: 3 cups

Cranberry Orange Relish

• 1 cup water

• 3/4 cup sugar

• 1 (12-ounce) bag fresh or frozen cranberries

• 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

• 2 teaspoons orange zest

• 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice

Bring water to a boil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Add cranberries, apple cider vinegar, orange zest and orange juice. Simmer until all the cranberries have popped, stirring occasionally. Continue to simmer for 5 more minutes, then allow to cool to room temperature. Chill overnight. Yield: 3 cups

Dickied-up Oyster Crackers

• 1 (16-ounce) package oyster crackers

• 1 teaspoon dried dill

• 3/4 cup canola oil

• 1/4-1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper

• 1/4-1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 envelop ranch dressing mix

Advertisement

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Combine all seasonings, oil and dressing mix. Place crackers and seasoning mixture in a Ziploc bag and shake to coat crackers evenly. Spread in a single layer on a large baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes, stirring gently halfway through. Yield: 4 cups

Blood Orange Mimosa

• 1 ounce fresh blood orange juice

• 1/4 ounce triple sec liqueur

• 8 ounces chilled champagne or prosecco

• Twist of orange rind and a fresh cranberry or two for garnish

Pour the juice and liqueur into a champagne flute. Add champagne or prosecco and gently stir. Add garnish. Yield: 1 serving

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

Copy the Story Link