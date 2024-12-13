Mya Lawrence made consecutive 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter, and host South Portland broke open a close game with a 16-2 run as the Red Riots closed out a 51-32 win over Scarborough in a Class AA South girls’ basketball game Friday night.

Lawrence made five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Destiny Peter added a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Red Riots (3-0).

The Red Storm (2-1) were paced by nine points from Helena Bukarac.

THORNTON ACADEMY 52, BONNY EAGLE 15: The Golden Trojans (2-1) held the Scots (0-3) to two points in the first half on the way to a Class AA South win in Standish.

Brooke Bodnar led Thornton with 16 points. Hannah Kenniston added 14 and Sienna Eldred had 11.

Kylie Cole scored eight points for Bonny Eagle.

POLAND 59, NOBLE 26: Poland (3-0) opened up a 14-2 lead after one quarter and cruised to a victory over Noble (0-3) in Poland.

Payton Rose led Poland’s balanced attack with 12 points. Charlotte Grenier added 11, Ruby Taylor scored 10, Lise Poublan had nine, Phoebe Paradis eight and Alaina Hamlin seven.

Aubrey Brennan was Noble’s top scorer with nine points.

FREEPORT 47, LEWISTON 21: Maddie Cormier’s 19 points paced the Falcons (1-2) past the Blue Devils (0-3) in Freeport.

Cormier made 9 of 11 free throws to go with five field goals. Izzy Orlando contributed 14 points.

Ella Beaudoin and Bailey Tardif-Mockler led Lewiston with eight points each.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 78, FALMOUTH 21: Izzy Morelli paced a balanced attack with 19 points, and the Patriots (2-1) used their pressure defense to roll past the Navigators (1-2) in Falmouth.

Gray-New Gloucester also got 13 points from Laney Farrar and 10 from Ella Kennely.

Elle Foley led Falmouth with seven points.

FOREST HILLS 73, WISCASSET 15: Allie Dunning scored 16 points and Janessa Moffit added 15 as the Tigers (3-0) earned a win over the Wolverines (0-3) in Wiscasset.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 67, SCARBOROUGH 49: Manny Hidalgo scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half, starting the Red Riots (2-1) on their way to a win over the Red Storm (2-1) in Scarborough.

Gabe Jackson chipped in with 15 points and Tom Maloji had 12.

Adam Fitzgerald paced Scarborough 12 points, including three 3-pointers.

THORNTON ACADEMY 52, BONNY EAGLE 37: Wyatt Benoit led the Golden Trojans (2-1) with 18 points in a win over the Scots (0-3) in Saco.

Zach Nelson also reached double figures, finishing with 12 points.

Bonny Eagle’s Brody Taylor scored 21 points.

FALMOUTH 66, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 62: Davis Mann poured in 28 points and Billy Birks added 19 to lead the Navigators (1-1) over the Patriots (0-3) in Gray.

Colby Mitchell led Gray-New Gloucester with 19 points. Isaiah Portas scored 11.

DEERING 58, WESTBROOK 56: Evan Legassey finished with 22 points, while Tayshaun Cleveland and Justin Jamal added 10 points apiece to lead the Rams (1-1) over the Blue Blazes (0-2) at Westbrook.

Excellent Uwizeye paced Westbrook with 17 points. Gio Staples scored 16 and David Mbuyamba had 13.

LAKE REGION 54, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 40: Jacoby Bardsley made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, and the Lakers (2-0) beat the Falcons (1-2) in Naples.

Ben Desalle led Mountain Valley with 10 points.

BOOTHBAY 56, SACOPEE VALLEY 53: Tyson French scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half as the Seahawks (1-1) rallied past the Hawks (0-3) in Boothbay Harbor.

Simon Bates finished with 20 points for Boothbay, which trailed 34-25 at halftime and 44-42 going into the fourth quarter. Maddox Cusumano also reached double figures with 10 points.

Silas Nielsen paced Sacopee with 17 points, to go with eight rebounds and six blocks. Bryce Stacey scored 13 points, and Tyler Easterbrooks had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

WISCASSET 72, FOREST HILLS 64: Landin Shirley scored 31 points to lead the Wolverines (2-0) to a win in Jackman.

Jabar Garricks added 12 points, while Spencer Pinkham and Julien King each chipped in with 11.

Jaxon Desjardins scored 31 points, Blaine Nadeau had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Forest Hills (2-1).

This roundup will be updated.

