BRUNSWICK — In case anyone still needed it, the Brunswick girls’ basketball team sent another reminder that it is still a team to beat in Class A South.

Lexi Morin scored 17 points, Kyra Fortier had 13, and the Dragons used a strong second half to defeat Biddeford, 52-38, and improve to 3-0 for the season.

Brunswick lost Dakota Shipley, Maddy Werner and Emily Doring from its state championship team last year, but any thoughts that the Dragons were going to take a step back have been dashed in the early going of this season. Brunswick opened with a 74-26 victory over Fryeburg, then followed it with a 34-25 win over Freeport.

In a hard-fought game Friday, Brunswick prevailed in the tightest moments. The two teams were tied at halftime, but Brunswick – getting a putback from Julianna Morin (11 points) and five points from Lexi Morin – finished the third quarter on a 7-0 run for a 34-28 lead.

Biddeford twice narrowed the gap to three points on 3-pointers by Jordyn Crump and Natalia Silva, but Emma Duffaud made a 3-pointer with 2:20 to go, and Fortier, who along with Lexi Morin played all 32 minutes, made another on the next possession to push the lead to 46-37 with 1:44 left.

Eva Harvie had eight points for Brunswick. Silva had 12 points for Biddeford (2-1), while Mia Mariello added 11.

