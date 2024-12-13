With the chilly weather taking hold, Scarborough Community Services is here to brighten your season with a variety of fun indoor activities and events:

Special Events

Register at http://tiny.cc/SCSevents.

Gingerbread House Decorating

Dec. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $8 per gingerbread house.

What better way to get ready for the holidays than by decorating a gingerbread house? You bring the creativity, we’ll provide the house, decorating materials and mess cleanup. Refreshments, treats, crafts and more included. Only 100 houses are available, so make sure to preregister. Sponsored by Michelle Raber of State Farm and Portside Real Estate Group.

Family Magic Show

Advertisement

Dec. 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m. $20 per family.

Be dazzled by magic with your family during December school break. Phil Smith of Abracadabra Productions is four entertainers in one: a magician, comedian, juggler and a mentalist. Coins will melt into thin air, solid objects will pass right through each other, and there may even be a surprise guest who does a card trick.

Family Trivia Night

Feb. 7, 6:30-8 p.m. $35 per team.

Rally your friends and family members and join us for our Annual Trivia Night. Each team of 2-6 players will use their noggins to answer questions for all ages in a multitude of formats using the provided device. Prizes will be awarded for the top three teams. Pizza, drinks and desserts are included. Trivia presented by Play207.

Teen Programs

Register at tiny.cc/SCSteen.

Advertisement

Red Cross Babysitting Course

Jan. 11, 9:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m. $100.

Learn the responsibilities and qualities of being a good babysitter while in a fun and interactive environment. Upon completion of this course, participants will receive an American Red Cross Babysitting certification. Open to ages 11-14.

Active Adult Programs

Register at tiny.cc/SCSadult.

Needle Felting

Jan. 14, 1-3 p.m. $15.

Advertisement

Discover the art of needle felting in this beginner class. Learn 3-D sculpting techniques to create a whimsical wool gnome. Needle felting is a flexible art form that is fun to learn and relaxing to practice. We’ll provide step-by-step guidance, tools and all materials.

Tech Talk

Jan. 30 & Feb. 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Free.

Join Jim Keenan, owner of Keenan Technologies, for a helpful session on understanding your computer or tablet. Keenan will provide an overview of your device and address your questions. This free event requires registration, so include any specific questions you have for Keenan during the sign-up process. Bring your questions and devices with you.

For more information and additional offerings, go to the Scarborough Community Services website at scarboroughmaine.org or call 207-730-4150.

Copy the Story Link