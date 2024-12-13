The Speers Gallery at the Kennebunk Free Library will feature artist Sue Howard for the exhibit, “Reflections: Paintings by Sue Howard.” The exhibit runs Jan. 3-31, with an opening reception scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 4. The public is welcome.

According to a Dec. 11 news release, “Howard works in her Scarborough studio using mediums that include mosaic, collage, acrylic, pastel and encaustic paintings. She has worked as a visual artist since 2013. Since retiring, Howard has been thrilled to immerse herself full-time in the creation of new art,” wrote the library. Howard has completed numerous mosaic and acrylic painting commissions and has taken multiple classes and workshops with professional artists. She is inspired by nature and the mysterious.

“Her loose, bold style features unique colors, and an intuitive approach to the creative process. Her landscapes often portray sweeping views of land and water, and her abstract paintings range from whimsical to fluid and amorphous. Her expressive portraits of animals and pets exude tenderness and warmth.”

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from Jan. 3-31 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Copy the Story Link