This holiday season, thousands of children and plain folks, like me, will make wishes for items to please their heart’s desire. For children, such wishes may simply extend to toys, ponies, games and mobile phones.

But some plain folks (not me), will desire a $10,000 guitar, or a $100,000 watch, or a pair of $399 gold sneakers, or a $100 silver coin, all items branded and sold by a moron who will return to the White House in 2025. For plain folks wanting to purchase any or all of these items, there is yet still another step to completely fulfilling their heart’s desire. What could that step be?

H.L. Mencken knows what the answer is, because he once told us, “On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”

And so it is with the plain folks, but not me. Their heart’s desire has been granted. Happy holidays?

John M. Mishler

Harpswell

