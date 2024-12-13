The recent growth of pickleball may seem a bit overwhelming. What’s undeniable is its power as a vehicle for eudaimonic well-being – the fulfillment that comes from living a meaningful, purpose-driven life. As the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., pickleball has captured the hearts of millions, offering not only physical activity but also social connection and personal growth.

While I don’t claim to be an expert on matters of the heart or the brain, I can attest to the numerous benefits of playing pickleball. It’s a low-impact sport that’s accessible to all ages, making it a great way to stay active. It also fosters the growth of meaningful social relationships, which are crucial for emotional health. According to the National Institute on Aging, social engagement plays a key role in reducing stress, anxiety and loneliness – factors that diminish eudaimonic happiness.

Studies have shown that exercise combined with social interaction enhances mood, boosts self-esteem and improves cognitive function, reinforcing a sense of accomplishment and purpose.

As Mainers, we’re no strangers to the seasonal shift that comes with winter. The shorter, darker days often encourage us to hibernate, embracing the eating and resting side of the season (I will admit to doing this). However, helping launch Westbrook’s new 19-court pickleball facility has deepened my belief in the sport’s power to improve health and build community in Maine.

As pickleball continues to grow in popularity, it offers a powerful antidote to modern isolation and stress, providing a path that nourishes the body, mind and soul.

Thaddeus St. John

South Portland

Copy the Story Link