YARMOUTH—The early portion of the basketball season is where lessons are learned and Friday evening at Curtis Gymnasium, the North Yarmouth Academy girls’ flawed were pointed out by visiting Hall-Dale, the reigning Class C South champion, in an early-season showdown between title hopefuls.

The Panthers dug an early hole due to turnovers, 11 of them in fact, in a first quarter which ended 16-6 Bulldogs.

Box score Hall-Dale 57 North Yarmouth Academy 38 HD- 16 17 13 11- 57

NYA- 6 13 6 13- 38 HD- Tibbetts 4-6-14, Graham 3-6-12, Benoit 5-0-10, Gray 4-0-10, Gibbons 3-2-8, Hammonds 1-1-3 NYA- Wilkinson 8-1-17, Giguere 4-1-11, Gee 2-2-7, Roundy 1-0-3 3-pointers

HD (2) Gray 2

NYA (4) Giguere 2, Gee, Roundy Turnovers:

HD- 14

NYA- 31 Free throws

HD: 15-21

NYA: 4-14

NYA hung tough in the second period, but Hall-Dale extended its lead to 33-19 at the break.

The Bulldogs ended the competitive phase in the third quarter, going up, 46-25, then they put the finishing touches on a 57-38 victory.

The Panthers wound up committing 31 turnovers, but showed some promise in the process, as they fell to 1-1 on the season. Hall-Dale is now 3-1.

“We made some poor choices, but we’ll learn from it,” said NYA first-year coach Lynne Hasson. “They’re one of the better teams that we’re going to see.”

No answers

A year ago, Hall-Dale reached the Class C state final, but lost a close one to Dexter, 48-41.

The Bulldogs sandwiched wins over visiting Lisbon (77-14) and host Dirigo (66-27) around a 50-46 home loss to Spruce Mountain to start the season.

NYA, which has been has a tournament regular in recent seasons and got to the Class C South semifinals a year ago before losing to Madison, 47-37, lost Graca Bila to graduation, as well as coach Tom Robinson, but returned plenty of talent and under Hasson, who spent the better part of three decades at South Portland in one coaching capacity or another, expects to make another run at the top this winter.

The Panthers began with a 52-42 victory at St. Dom’s.

A year ago, the host Bulldogs handed NYA its lone regular season loss, 61-38.

Friday, Hall-Dale did it again, by a similar score, this time on the Panthers’ home floor.

NYA scored the game’s first points when junior Ava Wilkinson banked home a shot which rolled around and in 59 seconds into the contest.

The Bulldogs drew even when senior Torie Tibbetts took an inbounds pass from senior Lucy Gray and made a layup, but with 6:27 to go in the opening stanza, a Wilkinson layup (off a feed from senior Athena Gee) made it 4-2 Panthers.

Which would be their highwater mark.

Hall-Dale scored the next nine points to open up a lead it wouldn’t relinquish, consistently turning over NYA and getting easy looks.

After junior Sierra Gibbons tied the score with a layup after a steal, senior Marie Benoit stole the ball and set up senior Jade Graham for a layup which gave the Bulldogs the lead for good, 6-4, with 4:46 on the clock.

Gray followed with a 3, then Benoit drove for a layup to push the advantage to seven.

With 2:44 left in the frame, senior Ella Giguere scored on a putback to snap the 9-0 Hall-Dale run and a 3 minute, 43 second scoring drought, but Benoit set up Tibbetts for a layup, Benoit hit a short jumper, then Tibbetts sank one-of-two foul shots to make it 16-6 after one period.

The Panthers shot themselves in the foot with 11 turnovers.

“We need to take care of the ball a lot better and get more physical,” Hasson said. “They’re a big, strong team and we just couldn’t match that. We needed to use ball fakes and read the defender.”

NYA started the second quarter with a 3-point shot from Gee, but Tibbetts got an offensive rebound, was fouled and hit both attempts, then Graham drove for a layup to make it 20-9.

After senior Emily Robbins fed Giguere for a layup off an inbounds set, Benoit banked in a shot and Gibbons fed Benoit for a layup.

Wilkinson got two points back for the Panthers, taking a pass from Giguere and making a layup, but a bank shot from Benoit pushed the lead to 26-13.

NYA crept back within 10 on a 3-ball from junior Anaya Roundy, but Gray countered with a 3-pointer of her own.

After Gee sank two free throws, Graham answered with two and after Wilkinson made one foul shot, Tibbetts drained two and the Bulldogs took a 33-19 advantage to the half.

Benoit led all first half scorers with 10 points, while Tibbetts added nine.

The Panthers began the second half with some nice ball movement, as Gee set up Giguere for a 3, but Hall-Dale wasn’t fazed, getting a layup from Gibbons (set up by Tibbetts) and an old-fashioned three-point play (jumper, foul, free throw) from Gibbons. After Wilkinson banked in a shot, Tibbetts made a layup for a 40-24 lead.

Giguere got a point back at the line, but Gray scored on a bank shot, Graham sank two free throws, then a late jumper from Graham sent the Bulldogs to the final stanza with a commanding 46-25 advantage.

Gibbons began the fourth quarter with a free throw and after a Wilkinson layup, Graham hit two foul shots to make it 49-27, which proved to be Hall-Dale’s biggest lead.

After Wilkinson scored on a putback, she took a pass from Giguere and made a layup, but Tibbetts made a free throw, then scored on a putback with 3:51 remaining, making the score 52-31.

Gee hit a runner for the Panthers, but sophomore Maya Hammonds converted a three-point play.

After Giguere banked in a long 3, Benoit set up Gray for a layup and the Bulldogs’ final points.

With 1:22 to go, Wilkinson hit a bank shot and NYA would draw no closer as Hall-Dale went on to the 57-38 victory.

“We have a lot to learn, but I thought we executed well offensively at times,” Hasson said. “It’s a work in progress. We have to work on fundamentals.”

The Bulldogs got 14 points, as well as eight rebounds (all offensive) and five steals from Tibbetts. Benoit (10 points, four steals, three assists), Graham (12 points, 10 rebounds, four steals) and Gray (10 points, four rebounds and three assists) also finished in double-figures. Gibbons contributed eight points (to go with six steals, five rebounds and three assists) and Hammonds had three.

Hall-Dale only turned the ball over 14 times and made 15-of-21 free throws.

The Panthers were led by Wilkinson, who had a game-high 17 points, as well as six rebounds and five blocked shots.

Giguere also finished in double-digits with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Gee contributed seven points (to go with five rebounds and three assists) and Roundy had three points.

NYA turned the ball over on 31 occasions and only made 4-of-14 free throws.

Back in conference

Hall-Dale is back in action Monday at Boothbay. The Bulldogs return home Wednesday to face Oak Hill.

NYA stays home to take on rival Waynflete Monday and Traip Academy Thursday before going to Madison for a playoff rematch next Saturday.

“We just have to stay positive,” said Hasson. “Hopefully, we’ll be at our best a month from now. We need to stay together and keep improving. We’ve got a big week coming up. We’ll see what we can do.”

