WEST GARDINER – Richard L. Thacker, 82, formerly of Brunswick, died Friday Dec. 6, 2024, at his home.

Friends and family are invited to visit 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday Dec. 29, 2024, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

