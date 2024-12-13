SEATTLE — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves as the Seattle Kraken beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Thursday night.

Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn also scored for the Kraken. Jared McCann had an empty-net goal and an assist, and Shane Wright added two assists.

Brad Marchand scored on a penalty shot for Boston in the second period.

Seattle jumped to a 2-0 lead early in the first. Bjorkstrand scored on a power play 24 seconds into the game, just eight seconds after David Pastrnak took a double minor for high-sticking. Schwartz backhanded the puck over goalie Joonas Korpisalo about five minutes later.

Dunn batted the puck into Boston’s net early in the third period and the goal stood after a replay review. Seattle made it 4-1 when Wright set up Bjorkstrand for his 11th goal at 9:16.

Bjorkstrand has 14 points in his last 11 games.

Takeaways

Kraken: A total of 10 skaters recorded at least a point for Seattle.

Bruins: Have allowed 13 goals in the first two games of their road trip.

Key moment

A shot by John Beecher slipped underneath Grubauer with 9:32 left in the second period, and Brandon Montour dove into the paint to stop the puck. A review determined the puck did not completely cross the goal line, but Montour was penalized for covering the puck in the crease. Marchand was awarded a penalty shot and scored.

Key stat

The Bruins outshot the Kraken 34-21.

Up next

The Kraken host Tampa Bay on Saturday, when the Bruins continue their five-game trip in Vancouver.

