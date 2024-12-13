Senator Joe Rafferty, D-Kennebunk, has been appointed by Senate President Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, to serve as Senate chair of the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs for the 132nd Maine State Legislature.

According to a Dec. 12 news release, the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee is responsible for legislation related to the Department of Education, school budgets, the University of Maine System, Maine Community College System, Maine Arts Commission, Maine Historical Society, Maine Public and more.

“It has been an honor to serve as chair of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee for my last two terms, and I am excited to do so again in the 132nd Legislature,” said Rafferty in an email. “Anyone who knows me knows that care deeply about education that sets our students up for success in both the classroom and life beyond. I look forward to continuing this work.”

Rafferty will also serve on the Joint Standing Committee on Labor, a committee that is responsible for overseeing legislation related to working conditions, unemployment compensation, collective bargaining and workers’ rights.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve on the Joint Standing Committee on Labor,” said Rafferty. “Mainers need someone who is looking out for workers’ rights, and to ensure that everyone is getting a fair shake. I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to make sure that happens.”

Lawmakers are assigned to committees by the presiding officers based on their interests, experience and professional background. Joint standing committees are composed of three senators and ten representatives.

Rafferty, better known to his neighbors as “Coach Raff,” graduated from Springfield College with a degree in physical education, making him the first person in his family to graduate from college. He went on to an extended career in education that continues to this day. Since 1978, Rafferty’s goal has been to provide his students and players the support they need to become the leaders he knows they can be — no matter the path they choose in life.

Throughout his career, according to the news release, Rafferty worked for fellow educators in local and state associations. From 1984 until his retirement in 2018, he was an advocate and voice for teachers, serving in various capacities: as president of the teachers’ union, building representative on the Executive Committee, and chief negotiator on the contract negotiation team. Rafferty approached negotiations with an eye toward two goals many Mainers seek — to earn a living wage and have access to affordable health care.

Rafferty represents Maine Senate District 34, which includes all of Berwick, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, North Berwick and Wells.

The Legislature is set to reconvene on Jan. 8, 2025.

