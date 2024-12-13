Many of the children served by the Press Herald Toy Fund are going through traumatic experiences, the kind of events or hardships that can have lasting effects.

It’s why so many parents are desperate to provide them with a normal holiday season and the simple joys of childhood, like unwrapping a gift, playing with a new toy or reading a new book.

And for many of the families seeking help from the Toy Fund, that trauma is the death of a parent.

“I have four children,” wrote a mother in the Midcoast. “I lost my fiance and the father of our children. This Christmas sadly will be the first without him and I am in desperate need of help as I am not used to doing this alone.

“I don’t like asking for help,” she continued. “But I swallowed my pride and am trying to do the best for my children because I know Christmas is going to be hard enough without their father so I want to try and make it as special as possible. Any help would be so greatly appreciated. God bless you and your family.”

“I am a widowed mother of three and am asking for help since I have limited income right now and just want to try my best to give my babies a decent Christmas this year,” another mother wrote. “I’m so thankful there are options like this to help out in desperate times of need because it gives a little bit of hope. So thank you very much in advance!”

“My husband died in June,” wrote the mother of a 10-year-old boy. “We are on assistance for electricity and getting food from the food bank. I am doing my best to earn enough money for bills and our needs, but I do not know how I will be able to afford Christmas gifts for my son.”

Thanks to the readers who donate to the Toy Fund, their children and thousands of others will get to experience a “little bit of hope” at the holidays.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

In memory of Lewis Barrows, Pauline Goodwin $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

John and Lucinda Nugent $105.52

In memory of Ron, Maurice & Vera. Bo & Tina, Stephen W. Miller $105.52

Phyllis Reames $26.61

Anonymous $1,500

In memory of David Farnham, Anonymous $25

In memory of Tom and Brett Cooper, Anonymous $25

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

In Memory of Slim and Shorty, Janet Kantz $105.52

Every kid should have a Merry Christmas, Judy and Jeff Kane $500

Laurie & Eric Guilmet $105.52

In memory of Christine Kawryga, Larry Hannay $63.44

Steven Hendrickson, $105.52

Merry Christmas from the Maine Podiatric Medical Association $210.73

Love. Peace. Joy, Laurie Lewin $263.33

Happy Holidays, Pat and Patti DeFilipp $158.12

Happy Holidays! The Eckersley-Ray Family $263.33

In memory of Phil, Henty and Laurie LaRou. The tradition of giving to Bruce Roberts continues. Peter LaRou $210.73

Mark and Margaret Barrasso $52.91

Anonymous $526.35

Anonymous $105.52

In memory of Marilyn Todd, who loved all children. From Carol $52.91

In memory of Mom and Dad, love ya, #5 of the 12 C’s $126.56

Anonymous $1,052.39

Susan Robinson $105.52

Merry Christmas. Madigan Family $526.35

Anonymous $263.33

Anonymous $210.73

In memory of Ronald Leeman from his family $105.52

In memory of David & Nancy McHugh, with love from your family! The McHugh family $1,000

May the spirit of Christmas stay with us all year long. Jay and Missy Hall $210.73

Happy Holidays to All, Anonymous $100

Merry Christmas! Linda Green $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Holden Banks Shaw, Jane Shaw $52.91

Axel Bragdon Shaw, Jane Shaw $52.91

Aubree Dyanna Gadbois, Jane Shaw $52.91

Scout and Fitz, two happy dogs! Anonymous $210.73

Donation in honor of Dick and Evie Tonneson – Mary, Beth and Tim $263.33

Merry Christmas to Tommy and Ryan, John Sullivan $105.52

Merry Christmas to all! Jen and John Hackett $52.91

In memory of Ed & Ruby Lothrop and Joe & Gladys Labbe – Richard & Barbara Labbe $31.87

In loving memory of our dad and grandfather Jim Wallace, a faithful toy fund supporter! The Wallace Family $50

The Horne Family, Patrick and Angela Horne $52.91

Anonymous $52.91

“Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand” ~ Dr Seuss. Merry Christmas to all! Julie and Bill $105.52

Thank you for a successful 2024. Bill Libby $105.52

We hope this helps in some small way. Chris & Chris Newell $105.52

Happy Holidays from Celia, Owen, Finn, Molly, Easton, Clara and Gavin, Janet Brown $263.33

Hoping this will help give even a few children a happy Christmas, Anonymous $105.52

David Lloyd $100

In memory of KJ, Mike R. $38.19

In honor of our friend Sara’s birthday! Anonymous $225

Merry Christmas from Rufus, Anonymous $52.91

Anonymous $79.22

In memory of Harlan, Linda, Shirley, Uncle Bill, and Jay. Dan Frost, $105.52

Anonymous $158.12

Anonymous $31.87

TOTAL TO DATE: $76,690.56

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

Copy the Story Link