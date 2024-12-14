With the cold temperatures upon us, it’s probably safe to say that the traditional backpacking season is in the rearview mirror for most hikers. Gear is expensive and must be maintained to function properly in the wilds and last a good long time. So, grab your loaded backpack from your last hiking trip in … October (hey, it happens to the best of us) and let’s get started on a serious equipment checkup.

Backpack. Go through the compartments, pockets and sleeves to be sure they’re empty. Check buckles and straps, and examine the pack closely for tears and other damage. Repair or replace as needed. Wash the pack in a large tub of warm, soapy water. Rinse and repeat until the dirt and grime are gone. Hang the pack upside down to drain and dry.

Tent. Pitch your tent in the garage, basement or living room. Check the body walls, mesh and rainfly for tears and holes; repair as needed with tape or mesh patches. Check all the seams, too. Be sure the zippers work smoothly. Brush out the interior and then wipe clean with a damp sponge/cloth and a dab of dish soap. Consider treating the rainfly with a spray-on product to revitalize the repellency. Count your tent stakes; rinse off the dirt. Where’s the pole splint? Inspect tent poles for cracks and shock cord for wear. Make sure all lines are still attached.

Sleeping bag. Check the fabric for tears. Does the zipper work OK? Wash your bag in a front-loading machine on the gentle cycle using a down cleaner product. Dry the bag on low and throw in three or four tennis balls to break up the down clumps. Drape your dried bag over a line and let it air dry some more before stowing it in a large netting or cotton sack.

Sleeping pad. If it’s foam, you’re all set. Your air mattress should be gently wiped down with a damp sponge or cloth and a dab of liquid dish soap. Use a dry cloth to clean around the valve. Let the mattress dry and then stow loosely rolled up, with the mattress stuff bag tucked in-between. Got a tear or puncture? Use the patch kit that came with your mattress.

Boots. Brush off the mud and dirt and wipe them down. Remove the laces, check for fraying and rinse in sink. Gently scrub your boots using warm water and dish soap. Air dry the pair out of the sun. Remove the insoles, rinse and dry. Treat boots with a waterproofing wax for leather. Inspect socks for wear. Rinse and dry your gaiters.

Clothing. Your rain shell and pants should be wiped down with a damp cloth or sponge. Need a more thorough cleaning? Put them into your washer on the gentle cycle using a waterproofing and cleaning product to renew the clothing’s repellent properties. Dry on low and place on a hanger to store. Your puffy jacket can be washed along with your down bag. Take stock of your fleeces, shirts and pants. Mend or replace as needed.

Cook kit. Clean and dry your cook pot. Inspect your stove and wipe it with a dry cloth. Take inventory: spork, lighter, matches, mug, scrubby, purification tablets? Check. If you use a water filter, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to clean and store it. Half empty fuel canisters? Use a Flip Fuel device to combine them, then puncture the empty canisters using a Crunchit tool and recycle.

Hydration. Toss used sports drink or Smartwater bottles and purchase new ones. Disinfect your hydration bladder and drinking tube using a weak solution of bleach and water. Separate the bite valve and air dry it, the bladder and tube. Bladder system too icky? Trash it and buy another.

Trekking poles, headlamp, electronics, first aid kit … the list goes on. Sort through the rest of your gear and organize it all. From there, store all gear in clear, plastic bins to keep everything dry and to deter critters. Oh, yeah, what about your stock of freeze-dried foods? Best to order more now so you’ll have them ready to go for spring.

Carey Kish of Mount Desert Island is the author of Beer Hiking New England, AMC’s Best Day Hikes Along the Maine Coast, and the AMC Maine Mountain Guide. Follow more of Carey’s adventures on Facebook and on Instagram @careykish.

