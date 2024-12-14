BUFFALO, N.Y. — Quion Burns scored 17 points as Maine beat Canisius 84-79 in a men’s basketball game on Saturday.

Burns had seven rebounds for the Black Bears (8-5). Kellen Tynes scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line and added nine assists. Christopher Mantis had 15 points, going 5 for 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from 3-point range.

Jasman Sangha led the Golden Griffins (0-11) with 26 points and three steals. Paul McMillan IV added 22 points and six assists, and Tana Kopa also had 16 points and two steals. The Golden Griffins prolonged their losing streak to 11 in a row.

Maine plays next Saturday at Stony Brook. Canisius visits Loyola Chicago on Wednesday.

FOOTBALL

INDEPENDENCE BOWL: Marshall has withdrawn from the Independence Bowl after a coaching change resulted in much of its roster jumping into the transfer portal.

The Thundering Herd were slated to play Army on Dec. 28 in Shreveport, Louisiana. But the Independence Bowl and Louisiana Tech announced on Saturday that the Bulldogs will take on the 19th-ranked Black Knights instead.

Marshall said it pulled out “after falling below the roster minimum that was deemed medically safe.”

The Herd (10-3) beat Louisiana-Lafayette 31-3 last weekend to win the Sun Belt Conference Championship for the first time. The program has won seven games in a row in the same season for the first time since 2020.

Coach Charles Huff left Marshall for Southern Miss last Sunday, and Tony Gibson, the defensive coordinator at North Carolina State, was announced as his replacement less than an hour later.

By Thursday, at least 25 Marshall players had entered the transfer portal.

TRANSFER PORTAL: Quarterback Jackson Arnold is transferring to Auburn after two seasons at Oklahoma.

Arnold played nine games for Oklahoma this season, throwing for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards with three touchdowns, including a career-high 131 yards in Oklahoma’s 24-3 win over then-No. 7 Alabama in November.

Also, tight end Tanner Koziol posted on X that he has committed to Wisconsin. Koziol had a productive season at Ball State with 94 catches for 839 yards and eight TDs.

CELEBRATION BOWL: Jacobian Morgan threw a pair of touchdown passes to Joanes Fortilien, Irv Mulligan added two short touchdown runs, and Jackson State defeated South Carolina State 28-7 in Atlanta in the Celebration Bowl, which serves as the HBCU national championship.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Tigers (12-2) outgained the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s Bulldogs (9-3) by a margin of 383-211, giving up just 59 yards through three quarters to win their 10th straight game. Jackson State won its first Celebration Bowl – in its third appearance in four years.

Morgan was 15 of 21 for 233 yards passing with an interception. Isaiah Spencer had 123 yards receiving.

LIBERTY BOWL: Texas Tech junior quarterback Behren Morton will miss the Liberty Bowl after undergoing elective shoulder surgery, the school said.

Morton had surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles for a joint sprain in his right shoulder that he has played with for most of two seasons. He initially suffered the sprain in the fourth game of the 2023 season but didn’t miss a regular-season game after ending his spring practice early.

“After hearing from several leading NFL medical experts, my family and I felt it was best to get this procedure done now so that I can fully rehab this spring and be ready for the start of summer workouts,” Morton said. “As I’ve said all year, this injury did not impact me at all this past season. I elected to undergo this surgery now for my long-term success.”

The Red Raiders (8-4) play Arkansas (6-6) from the SEC in a matchup of former Southwest Conference foes in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 27.

