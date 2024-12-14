The high costs of living, from groceries to rent, are forcing many families to ask for help for the first time this holiday season.

The applications that have poured into the Press Herald Toy Fund include many notes from parents humbled by the unforgiving economy.

“I have been working two jobs to try and make ends meet,” the mother of a 5-year-old and 2-year-old wrote to the Toy Fund. “Supporting my household has been a struggle this year, with rising costs of living, food, utilities. My husband was laid off from his job due to an injury and has only been able to work part time.

“We have always been the ones who try and give to others around the holidays and this year we are finding ourselves in different shoes,” she wrote.

“I think our story is probably like many others,” wrote a mother with four children. “We are working so hard but are still struggling. I hate asking for help but I know my children need that magic of Christmas more than I need my pride.

“We are fortunate to have a home. I know so many don’t right now. But the extras are so very hard to come by. We have one child who struggles with chronic illness and that medical debt (years later) has still crippled us. We cannot get ahead of it. The debt, the bills, haunt us and swallow us to the point where we are constantly working but still living paycheck to paycheck.

Advertisement

“We really could use assistance to make this a wonderful Christmas for our children. Thank you for your kindness and this generosity.”

“This year has been hard for our family,” wrote a father with three young daughters. “With the rising price of general everyday groceries and items and the limited money we make, Christmas is scary for us to even think about.

“The joy of being a child on Christmas was one of my favorite memories as a child and with the help of organizations like this one I know my children will feel that joy, too.”

With so many families pushed to the edge financially, the Press Herald Toy Fund has received a surge of applications for help this year. The Toy Fund served nearly 3,000 Maine children last year, but has received requests to help about 4,200 children this year.

The 75-year-old charity relies on donations from readers to provide new toys and books to children whose parents can’t afford holiday gifts. And, after organizers placed emergency orders for more toys and books to make sure no children get left out this year, the generosity of donors is especially appreciated – including by the parents who never thought they would need it.

“I am a single mom to an amazing little 9-year-old boy,” a mother wrote with her application. “Times are very tough financially. It’s hard asking for help and accepting it but he deserves a good Christmas and I greatly appreciate any help we may get. Thank you so much!”

Advertisement

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

In loving memory of Patricia M. (Mumzie) Talbot, Anonymous $50

In loving memory of Phyllis Kaye, Anonymous $105.52

Peter and Janet Morelli $105.52

Maryellen Kennedy and Barry Gleason Barry Gleason $105.52

In memory of Nate Eloian and Ricky Perry, David and Mark $105.52

Advertisement

Anonymous $21.35

In memory of Kay and Wally, Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $21.35

For Nana, Anonymous $21.35

Bill Vaughan $52.91

Steve Siket $50.00

Advertisement

Anonymous $52.91

Anonymous $42.39

Roy Goldman and Heather Dolstra $52.91

Bill & Marilyn, William Lairsey $52.91

Jeff Skaggs $105.52

Les Fleisher $52.91

Advertisement

In honor of those we have lost, Patricia Bamford-Crilley $26.61

Anonymous $31.87

Anonymous $21.35

Betsy Krementz $1,000

In memory of Estelle! Sharon & Jere $158.12

Nick and Vanessa Marcoux $315.93

Advertisement

Happy Holidays, Karl and Barbara Albrecht $263.33

Thank you for proving that magic is real, Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $52.91

Anonymous $105.52

Hoping all the kids have a Merry Christmas! John Hunnewell $52.91

Anonymous $105.52

Advertisement

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

John and Dianne Caterina $52.91

Arlo Aeppli, Leah Bauer $105.52

Happy Holidays to all! Grace Ward $105.52

In memory of Nathan Eloian and Ricky Perry. David and Mark $105.52

Advertisement

In Memory of Donna Molinari who loved all children. Anonymous $105.52

Judith Andersen $79.22

Merry Christmas from Piper and Bun Bun Anonymous $100

Anonymous $315.93

Anonymous $105.52

Peace Anonymous $1,000

Advertisement

Merry Christmas. Steve and Sandy Capriola $50.00

Lynda & John Wilson $105.52

Anonymous $52.91

In lieu of gifts. Anonymous $79.22

Anonymous $50.00

In memory of my Mom, Nancy Loeffel. Debby Maley $52.91

Advertisement

Anonymous $21.35

Anonymous $52.91

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $210.73

Anonymous $210.73

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Derek Berg $263.33

Advertisement

Remembering the joy of our childhood Christmases. Steve and Jane Martin $500

Always a great cause for good people, Anonymous $105.52

In loving memory of Joan Kincaid, Eric Herlan $100

Anonymous $31.87

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $52.91

Advertisement

TOTAL TO DATE: $84,471.91

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

Copy the Story Link