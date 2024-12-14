In Maine, we know firsthand the way climate change is affecting our communities. Earlier this year, two storms hit Maine’s coast, causing unprecedented damage from wind, rain and high tides. These storms shed light on what we already know to be true: Climate change is happening now.

This week marks the ninth anniversary of the Paris Agreement – a global commitment to fight climate change. The climate champions within the America Is All In coalition remain “all in” on our commitment to combat climate change regardless of who is in office. Now more than ever, local leaders have the tools and resources they need for climate action through the investment of the Inflation Reduction Act. And we want to keep it that way.

In Maine, our sleeves are rolled up for climate action. We received a $69 million grant for coastal resilience, funded hundreds of municipalities to reduce fossil fuel pollution and prepare for climate impacts and supported citizen scientists in tracking local climate impacts.

We also know that climate change will continue to worsen existing inequalities and injustice. Centering social justice in Maine’s climate solutions must include centering the voices of Mainers who will be most affected by climate change and tracking the distribution of burdens and benefits of solutions to ensure equitable material impact of climate action.

Maine signatories of the America Is All In pledge stand united in our commitment to the Paris Agreement and to a socially just and livable future.

Peyton Siler Jones

South Portland

