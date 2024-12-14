Brooklyn Kalmikov scored twice during a three-goal second period for the Maine Mariners, who completed a weekend sweep of the Adirondack Thunder with a 3-1 win Saturday night in an ECHL game at Glens Falls, New York.
Kalmikov opened the scoring at 9:49 of the second. Ryan Wheeler tied it with a power-play goal at 12:48, but Christian Sarlo put the Mariners back in front just 11 seconds later. Kalmikov made it 3-1 at 16:18
Ryan Bischel finished with 22 saves for the Mariners.
