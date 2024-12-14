Reece MacDonald scored 24 points to lead York to an 82-59 win over Wells in a Class B South boys’ basketball game Saturday at York.
Jack Joyce added 17 points and Lucas Ketchum chipped in with 15 for the Wildcats (4-0), who had 10 players with at least a basket.
Jeremy Therrien led Wells (1-2) with 24 points. Nolan Brown followed with 22.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
WELLS 44, YORK 25: The Warriors (2-1) held York (1-2) to 22 percent shooting on the way to a Class B South win at Wells.
Maren Maxon led Wells with 14 points. Megyn Mertens and Hailey Marshall each added 11. Mertens also grabbed 11 rebounds, and Payton Fazzina had seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.
Piper Catanese and Maddigan Fitzgerald each scored six points for York.
