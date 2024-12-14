We drove to the end of the pavement and turned left, continuing on for another hour. The sun was trying to break through the dark, snow-filled clouds. We were on a mission; we had 42 traps to check and they were scattered throughout the deep woods we were now driving through. My uncle, Marc, has taken me trapping several times. Always for beaver but this time, we had marten and fisher traps to check.

I am not an avid trapper, but I have successfully trapped beaver and a bear, and have gone with friends on successful bobcat trapping excursions. Trapping is a fascinating part of the conservation tools that we have in Maine. The benefits of trapping are also often misunderstood.

Trapping has played a significant role in our country’s history. Beaver and otter trapping were the currency of the day when early settlers would trade pelts to send back to Europe beginning in the 1500s. The fur industry led to the creation of some early economies, and the creation of some of the most well-known trading hubs in all the colonies. The fur trade was essential to the success of the Plymouth Colony. Maine itself had many fur trading businesses, including a permanent base on the Kennebec. That led to growth on the Penobscot.

Hunters and trappers have been at the forefront of conservation efforts from the start. As Uncle Marc and I traveled into the woods and began checking traps, I had a lot of questions about how each trap was built and why he had placed it in that certain spot. Ten years ago, trappers had to change their traps and add more precautions to prevent non-targeted species from being caught. Namely Lynx. The marten and fisher traps now, and the ones Uncle Marc built, are big boxes that hide the 220 conibear (think very large, square mouse trap) and force the animal to make a 90 degree turn in order to reach the bait. The bait must not be visible from above; another precaution to prevent interactions with non-targeted species.

We saw fisher tracks that were fresh in the snow as we drove to the first set of traps. I hoped that it would be a good omen for us. The traps were set close to the road, but far enough back in the woods to keep the animals in their natural habitat and using their natural travel routes. The traps were screwed into place, usually to a fallen log, so they would not move. We had success from the start with the first two traps having marten in them. Every legal trapper in the state of Maine is allowed to trap a max of 25 marten and 25 fisher throughout the season. Every animal trapped must be tagged at a designated Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife office.

Like hunters, trappers must go through a specific safety course focused on procedures, the animals, the different traps. It is intense given the different requirements and trapping laws in each state. When you are deer hunting, for example, the weapon you use is based on your own comfort. During archery season, you could use a recurve, compound or a crossbow. The different rifles you could use during the firearms season also varies significantly. But, when you are trapping, what that trap must look like, and how often that trap must be checked are all non-negotiable. And they all change based on the animal and the trapping set you are using.

The first two marten that we caught were about 12 inches long, and had some variation in color. It was easy to see why their fur was desirable; they were soft with thick winter coats. Their faces were similar to a fox with pointy noses and sharp teeth. I enjoyed snapping some selfies with them, until Uncle Marc commented on the fleas and I saw the little brown bugs crawling on the tips of the fur. I was done with marten snuggles after that.

Over the course of the next eight hours, we checked all 42 traps and walked away with six marten. That may not sound like much, but it was actually quite a successful trap line check. The male marten that we caught had vibrant orange throats and chests – striking compared to the females. Uncle Marc had been in the same area the day before, checking 36 other traps that he had out and walked away empty handed. Since the conibear inside the box is hidden from view, the only way to check for a catch is to walk to the trap and look. It adds more time to the overall trip and can cause trappers to take multiple days to check all of the traps.

We didn’t catch a fisher, but we saw a second set of tracks at one of the traps. If there had not already been a marten in there, we may have been lucky to have caught a fisher. It confirmed that there were fisher around, but we noticed a lack of snowshoe hare tracks and weasel tracks. It wasn’t something that Uncle Marc was worried about, but it was something to be noted and watched. Less prey in the woods means less predators in that area. Everything needs to be in balance.

The time, money and work that goes into having a successful trap line is impressive. You have to really want to do it and be dedicated to spending the time throughout the season to maybe make a profit. But the time in the woods and the opportunity to learn something new makes it worth it.

Fisher and marten trapping season will be over at the end of this month, but beaver trapping will continue until the middle of April. Uncle Marc and I may have to be creative with our trapping sets, but I think there is at least one more trapping adventure in our future before next spring.

Erin Merrill, an award-winning writer based in central Maine, writes “Hunt & Harvest” monthly. She welcomes emails at: Erin@andastrongcupofcoffee.com.

