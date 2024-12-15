This week, Trump told NBC that he would pardon all those arrested, tried and convicted when he encouraged them to pillage the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Welcome to the era of mob rule in America, led by one of the most divisive characters to ever enter politics. Trump is now free to ignore our laws, our institutions and our mores.

It is impossible to separate these actions from that of the recent assassination of the UnitedHealth CEO. Many people voted for Trump believing he would be a change agent for the better. In what dystopian vision do people believe that destroying our institutions is an acceptable path to change?

Trump now has the ethically pliable Republicans in his back pocket, a compromised Supreme Court giving him a free pass to dictatorship and an incoming cadre of cohorts to do his bidding. The checks and balances of our constitutional form of government are now eviscerated. For many Republicans, they are gleeful at the prospect of an unbounded Trump administration. For their sake, I hope they can remain out of the crosshairs of this very madman.

Tracy Floyd

Cape Elizabeth

