As I watch the events in Syria, I think back to when my children were young and we had no television set. I would bring them to a neighbor’s home to watch the Olympics and the inauguration. They enjoyed both – the spectacle, the excitement, the solemnity.

Regarding the inauguration, after the Marine Corps Band, Maya Angelou, the swearing in, and the speech, I would direct their attention to the most important part of the event – the brave smile and the wave to staff and supporters before stepping onto the helicopter. I told my young children that the helicopter was the best part of the American presidential system, because everyone, no matter who they were (Reagan, Clinton, Bushes, etc.), had to get on it and go.

In other countries, we see that desperate citizens have to storm the palace and ransack the leader’s offices and home. Here in America, I explained to my children, that we have the helicopter. After two terms, at most, they all have to get on it. Good, bad or preposterous, they have to take that ride. It is, in a very real sense, what preserves the republic.

Denis Culley

Mercer

Copy the Story Link