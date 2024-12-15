FALMOUTH – Barbara Anne Bonnvie-Smith, 68 passed peacefully on Dec. 9, 2024 at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth. Barbara Anne was born on May 3, 1956 in Portland, the eldest daughter of William and Sally Bonnvie. She attended Cathedral School as a child, a true free spirit who spent her days on Munjoy Hill with her siblings and best friends, the “Portland Girls”. She went on to graduate from Portland High School, class of 1975 to begin what would be a 30-year career in management at Shaw’s Supermarket, retiring only after dedicating another 18 years of hard work to Seafax. Barbara built her life in Buxton alongside her husband Buddy and dear friends, the “Buxton Girls”, where she flourished in devoting her time to lovingly raising her two sons, Shawn and Derek and stepson, Jamie.

Barbara is remembered by her kindness, humor and cherishment of those she loved above all else. Her prized possession was her very own boat “The Sea Salt” and when not working or spending time with family and friends, she loved nothing more than the sun on her face, toes in the sand and swimming in the ocean.

She is survived by her son, Shawn Smith and girlfriend Alice Cole, stepson, Jamie Smith and wife Holly; her mother, Sally Bonnvie; her sibings Bill Bonnvie Jr. and wife Debbie, Sally Verrill and husband Tim, Jim Bonnvie and wife Pam, Terri Serappa and husband Sam; her grandchildren, Xavier Smith and Olivia MacCaffrey; her nieces Brittany Nappi, Christine Verrill, Julia Bonnvie, Livia Serappa, her nephews Bill Bonnvie III, Ryan Bonnvie, Timothy Verrill, Nick Serappa; her great-nephews and niece Logan, Ethan and Nicole; her godsons Ryan Shore and Christopher Macisso; as well as her dear friends the “Portland and Buxton Girls”.

Predeceased by her husband, Gordon Smith; her son, Derek Smith; and her father, William Bonnvie Sr.

Visitation will be held Tuesday Dec. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 18 at the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception.

To share memories of Barbara or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

